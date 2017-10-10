Titans know all about state tennis

The opponents are familiar, and so are the surroundings. \
That doesn’t mean Lee’s Summit West is in for an easy time this week.
This is, after all, the Class 2 girls tennis state tournament.
West is back in the team tournament final four for the second consecutive season with four players returning from a state runner-up team.
But even with all that experience and familiarity, Titans coach Todd Wilson still believes his team will have its hands full.
West (15-4) faces defending champion Columbia Rock Bridge (22-1) in the semifinals Oct. 12 at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo.
Lafayette of Wildwood (18-2) and Springfield Central (15-4-1) meet in the other semifinal.
The Titans played two of the three semifinalists last month in a tournament at Columbia, knocking off Lafayette 5-4 and dropping a 7-2 match against Rock Bridge, which swept West 5-0 in last year’s state championship.
“We’ve got a tall order right off the bat,” Wilson said. “Rock Bridge is a very good team. We lost but there were numerous competitive matches. If we play our best, we’re going to have a chance.”
Pranathi Gannavaram, Gillian Evans, Sarah Duong and Kennedy Cross were on that team last year. They’ve been joined by freshmen Tristen Caskey and Chloe Sabin.
Caskey also qualified for the singles tournament, which starts Oct. 13. Sabin and Duong qualified for the doubles bracket.
“The experience is huge when it comes to things like this,” Wilson said. “Having been there already once is going to play to our advantage, I think.”
West reached the state tournament with victories in the Class 2 sectional and quarterfinals Oct. 7 at Bennett Park in Liberty.
The Titans downed Liberty 5-0 in the sectional and Park Hill South 5-2 in the quarterfinals.
