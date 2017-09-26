West golfers not disappointed in fourth-place finish

Finishing two strokes shy of the top two and one shy of a conference title certainly gave Lee’s Summit West’s girls golfers a valid reason for feeling disappointed Monday.
The Titans, though, saw no need for hanging their heads.
West finished a lower-than-expected fourth place in the Class 2 District 7 tournament at Adams Pointe Golf Club in Blue Springs, two spots below qualifying as a team for next week’s sectional meet. And in a strange twist brought on by last week’s rainout of the Suburban Gold Conference meet, West lost the conference crown too when Blue Springs finished one stroke ahead in third.
But those weren’t West’s top priorities for the steamy morning and afternoon. The Titans wanted to get all five of their golfer through to sectionals, and on that point they succeeded.
The top two teams and top 15 individuals not on those teams advance to the sectional tournament Monday at Paradise Pointe in Smithville. With all five Titans moving on, West will still get to compete as a team next week.
“I think our mindset going into this tournament was survive and move on,” West junior McKenna Rice said. “Getting all five girls to sectionals was honestly the most important thing to us.”
Rice did her part by shooting an even-par 72, a personal best for her that placed her second overall and tied the school’s all-time record for lowest round. But the Titans’ other four scores – a 92 from Faith Beaty, 95 from Quincy Munsell and 98s by Taylor Starr and Shannon Ralls, were a bit higher than normal.
West’s top four had a total of 357, Blue Springs finished at 356 and St. Teresa’s Academy took the second team qualifying spot at 355. Notre Dame de Sion was well ahead of everyone else at 307.
“McKenna played lights out,” West golf coach Richard Myers said. “Our other kids need to step up a little bit more, but I’m very excited all five qualified for sectionals, so we’re still alive.
“In district it’s all about surviving and advancing, and once you do that it gives you a shot. If we do better, we’ll be in great shape.”
Rice was in great shape all day. After touring the front nine in 2-over 38, she recorded four of her five birdies on the back for a 2-under 34. As good as she was, Rice still couldn’t catch Sion’s Megan Propeck, who took medalist honors with a 4-under 68.
“I was really consistent,” Rice said. “I didn’t have anything over a bogey. Being able to go in and play consistently was probably the No. 1 thing.”
Lee’s Summit North, which finished sixth with a 424, advanced two on to sectionals: Ashlee Collins, who shot a 95, and Micaela Dickerson, who came in at 102.
Lee’s Summit, one spot behind the Broncos at 434, had Kate Lindstrom advance with a 99.
Class 1 District 7
Alyssa Pemberton and Maggie Munsterman of Summit Christian Academy qualified for sectionals in the Class 1 District 7 meet at Shirkey Golf Course in Richmond. Pemberton finished ninth with a 98 and Munsterman was tied for 13th at 106.
Vera Bohning of St. Michael the Archangel finished tied for sixth with a 91 and also advanced. The Class 1 sectional will be held Monday at Monzingo Lake Golf Course in Maryville.
