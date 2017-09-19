Lee’s Summit set to celebrate airport runway improvements

City will celebrate airport runway improvements on Wednesday
The city of Lee’s Summit is inviting the community to celebrate the completion of the Lee’s Summit Municipal Airport’s runway improvements during a ceremony at 2 p.m. Wednesday outside of Hangar 1, 2525 N.E. Douglas Street.
The city said in a news release that improvements to the Lee's Summit Municipal Airport include an extended runway, better airfield lighting, and a 40,000 square-foot heated hangar with space available for business or corporate aircraft and itinerant stays.
The ceremony is open to the public.
For more information about the Lee’s Summit Municipal Airport, visit LSairport.net.
Greenwood’s Fall Festival set this Saturday
The city of Greenwood is hosting a fall festival this Saturday, featuring crafts, vendors, food trucks, a petting zoo, inflatables music and more.
The festival, which is organized by Greenwood Parks and Recreation, is scheduled from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Joel Dean Hitt Park, 907 Allendale Lake Road in Greenwood.
Children who come in costume will receive a free hay ride. Haunted hay rides are $5 each. Children 3 and under are free.
For more information, visit www.greenwoodmo.com.
Community blood drive scheduled Oct. 2
The city of Lee’s Summit, in partnership with the Community Blood Center, will host a blood drive from noon to 4 p.m. on Oct. 2 in the Howard Conference Room on the second floor of Lee’s Summit City Hall, 220 S.E. Green Street.
The city’s goal is to collect 60 units of blood during the event.
Those who are interested in giving blood must be in good health, weigh a minimum of 115 pounds, and be at least 17 years of age or 16 with parental consent. Participants also are asked to drink plenty of fluids and eat a good meal prior to donating blood.
The process of giving blood is expected to take less than an hour.
Walk-ins are permitted on the day of the blood drive, but the city is asking participants to sign-up in advance. To sign up, visit www.esavealifenow.org and enter the code “cityleessummit” for the “Caring…It’s in our Blood” event.
For more information, contact the city’s blood drive organizer, Stephanie Walters, at 816-969-1870.
