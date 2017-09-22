Lee’s Summit realtors help raise money for Veterans Community Project

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Kansas City Homes raises money, becomes sponsor for Veterans Community Project
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Kansas City Homes recently announced that it is the first real estate company to become a “Home Sponsor” for the Veterans Community Project. In addition, through fundraising events from their force of real estate agents metro-wide, including Lee’s Summit, BHGRE Kansas City Homes said it exceeded its goal of $15,000 to build a tiny home for homeless veterans.
To celebrate, 200 agents and staff celebrated with a private event Sept. 7 before a Kansas City Royals game. The tiny home was on display for tours during the event.
BHGRE Kansas City Homes said its contribution is helping support the Veterans Community Project’s goal to create a community of 50 tiny homes that offer on-site services to provide housing stability and address underlying causes of homelessness among veterans.
Award nominations open for Reflections of Character
Lee’s Summit Cares recently announced a call for nominations for its 2018 Reflections of Character Awards.
Chosen nominees will be recognized at the annual Mayor’s Character Breakfast on Jan. 25 in the Pavilion at John Knox.
The awards are designed to recognize local individuals who demonstrate strength of character in their daily lives. Character traits that are recognized include courage, perseverance, kindness and more.
To be selected as an award recipient, the nominee must live or work in Lee’s Summit.
Nominations must be submitted by Oct. 10. Award recipients and their guests will receive an invitation to the annual Mayor’s Character Breakfast.
To nominate an individual for the Reflections of Character Award, visit www.LSCares.org/character, email RSegobia@rediscovermh.org or call 816-347-3298.
70th Annual Fall Parade of Homes set Sept. 23-Oct. 8
The Fall Parade of Homes will return to Kansas City Sept. 23-Oct. 8 and will feature more than 275 homes by 82 builders in seven counties across the metropolitan area, including more than two dozen homes in Lee’s Summit.
All homes will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and admission is free. Home prices range from $249,950 to $1.58 million.
Free Parade guide books will be available for pickup at the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City and at all Parade homes during the dates of the event. An online home search is also available at kcparadeofhomes.com.
Homes can be searched by price, location, builder, floor plan, subdivision and school district.
The Parade features homes by some of the area’s finest builders and includes town homes, villas and single-family homes with a variety of floor plans featuring the latest design trends.
The HBA is continuing its partnership with Harvesters Home during the 2017 Fall Parade of Homes. The partnership, which began with the Spring Parade of Homes earlier this year, collects non-perishable food items at its headquarters at 103rd Street and Interstate 435 as well as virtually through its website from now until the end of the Fall Parade.
Nightly closures scheduled for eastbound I-470 at Douglas Road starting Sept. 25
The Missouri Department of Transportation will have nightly closures of eastbound Interstate 470 only at Douglas Road beginning 8 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Thursday.
The closures are for bridge deck preparation work as part of the Colbern Road bridge project. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes if necessary. All work is weather permitting.
Celebrity Roast & Toast for historical society set Oct. 25
The Historical Society of Lee’s Summit’s Celebrity Roast & Toast, a fundraiser for the Historical Society of Lee’s Summit Museum, is scheduled for 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at The Stanley, located at 25 S.E. Third Street in downtown Lee’s Summit.
This event will be catered by Summit Hickory Pit and will feature Russ Berlin, the co-founder and conductor of the Lee’s Summit Symphony Orchestra.
The Celebrity Roast & Toast will also include a silent auction and cash bar.
Seats are limited and tickets, which are $65 each, may be purchased at the Historical Society of Lee’s Summit Museum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and 10 a..m to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Tickets may also be purchased at Cameron’s Home Furnishings with cash or check.
For more information, contact Kathy Smith at 816-363-9718 or derbyshirelane@prodigy.net, or visit www.leessummithistory.net.
