Lee’s Summit West set for 10th annual Dig For the Cure fundraiser

The Lee’s Summit West High School volleyball team will host its 10th annual Dig for the Cure fundraiser Oct. 9 at the Lee’s Summit West Fieldhouse.
West will host Lee’s Summit North as the schools team up to help raise funds and awareness for the fight against cancer.
Besides the volleyball matches, the event will also include a silent auction, raffle and a court procession to honor cancer survivors and fighters along with a tribute to the friends and family lost to the disease.
Every year, the two teams select three organizations or individuals to receive proceeds from Dig for the Cure.
Event beneficiaries this year include the Center for Hope and Healing, an organization focused on helping individuals with illness and their families; Bags of Fun Kansas City, which provides toys to children with cancer and other long-term illnesses; and the Children’s Mercy Hospital Facility Dog Program/Canine Assistants, a therapy dog organization.
This year’s silent auction and raffle feature a Dig for the Cure quilt, MLB authenticated items from the Kansas City Royals, signed Kansas City Chiefs and Sporting KC items, a John Deere riding lawn mower, several theme baskets and much more.
Funds also are being raised with a T-shirt sale. T-shirts can be purchased for $10 on Saturday at the Hy-Vee at 1201 SW Third Street in Lee’s Summit and anyone wearing a T-shirt will be admitted free.
Last year’s Dig for the Cure raised $30,000, eclipsing the record of $22,000 raised in 2015.
The Dig for the Cure will begin with the freshman game at 3:30 p.m. and junior varsity game beginning at 5:30 p.m. The cancer survivor/fighter procession/speech will begin at approximately 7 p.m. and will be followed by the varsity game.
