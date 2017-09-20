What’s going on at New Longview, The Grove and Paragon Star? Developers share updates.

Two local firms and a developer behind three major Lee’s Summit development projects — New Longview, The Grove and Paragon Star — recently released updates in an event that was opened to dozens of investors.
The second annual Developer Showcase on Sept. 13 was organized by the Lee’s Summit Economic Development Council, which issued a news release this week to highlight what investors should expect as these projects — ranging from retail and entertainment to residential to commercial industrial and office use — grow.
Rick McDowell, president of the Lee’s Summit economic development council, said they started the Developer Showcase series last year in an effort to give investors “updated insight, networking opportunities and timetables associated with a broad range of economic development activity taking place in the city.”
More than 100 people were at the showcase, including local and regional investors as well as Jackson County Legislator Theresa Galvin, Lee’s Summit City Council members Trish Carlyle, Diane Forte and Rob Binney and Lee’s Summit School District board members Phyllis Balagna and Julie Doane.
First up, Corey Walker, senior vice president of Platform Ventures, presented master plan updates for the New Longview development area, including the Fascination Corridor.
Platform Ventures, according to its website, is a real estate investment and technology company based in Fairway, Kan. Walker said that as B&B Theatres Lee’s Summit New Longview 7 takes shape on the south side of Fascination Drive — and it’s expected to open by spring 2018 — Platform Ventures’s team is speaking with potential tenants for office and retail buildings planned for Fascination North.
Next, the economic development council said Mark Long, executive managing director of Newmark Grubb Zimmer in Kansas City, provided an update on the first 200,000-square-foot speculative commercial industrial building at The Grove, a large mixed-use project in Lee’s Summit.
Long said site preparation is underway in the building, which is located off Missouri 291 between S.E. 16th Street and S.E. Bailey Road.
Newmark Grubb Zimmer, which describes itself as a a full-service commercial real estate company, said it’s marketing the property to prospective tenants and plans to pursue potential prospects in the aerospace, light manufacturing and e-commerce industries — industries it considers to be major economic development drivers.
The complete site plan for The Grove includes more than 1.2 million square feet of industrial warehouse manufacturing, commercial office/warehouse, office, retail and residential areas.
Lastly, the economic development council said Paragon Star developer Phillip “Flip” Short shared updated and expanded plans for a $220 million sports-themed destination attraction and mixed-use project north of Interstate 470 at View High Drive.
The project was described as an effort to support development in Lee’s Summit’s western gateway.
The sports and recreation complex plan includes 10 FIFA regulation fields and three junior fields, a clubhouse and cantina with viewing decks overlooking the championship field, and a trail head to serve the Little Blue Trace and Rock Island Corridor trails. Its plans for an entertainment district includes multifamily lodging, bars, restaurants, venues, retail and an outdoor public space with sports viewing and live music.
Paragon Star said it added 98 acres to the north side of its project site with the addition of a fieldhouse with fitness facilities, volleyball and basketball courts, as well as rock climbing, zip lines, a ropes course, pickleball courts, bocce courts, outdoor sand volleyball courts and additional sports fields.
In addition, Paragon Star said it’s retained Clearwater, Fla.-based Sports Facilities Advisory-Sports Facilities Management to assist with the project as it grows in size and scope.
The full presentations and site plans of New Longview, The Grove and Paragon Star are available to view online at www.leessummit.org.
