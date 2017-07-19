Nicki Mains, with her daughers Ava Salter, 10, and Berkley Mains, 2 , from Lenexa, came to check out the Farmers Market after it popped up online while she was searching for recipies.
Lee's Summit Journal

July 19, 2017 7:11 PM

Santa chills out in July heat

BY RUSS PULLEY

rpulley@lsjournal.com

Santa stayed cool, tossing his heavy coat and boots for shorts and tennis shoes, giving children an early chance to get their orders in for presents at Christmas in July in downtown Lee’s Summit Wednesday.

The annual event at the Farmers Market held by Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street Inc. is one of four special events to help create attendance at the market. It usually attracts 500 to 1,000 people, said Ashley Nowell, assistant director.

Kevin Edwards donned the Santa suit and chatted with visitors. Shatto Milk Company offered a cool treat — ice cream samples.

Nicki Mains, of Lenexa, brought her daughters to meet Santa and shop the market, which was new to her.

“I was looking for recipes on the Internet and something popped up about the Farmers Market. I love this stuff,” she said.

Edwards had been a vendor at the market, but has turned full-time Santa. He said his day would be done before the day was really blistering.

Jeff Shepherd, of Butterfly Fields Nursery, one of the vendors and a friend, joked with Santa. He said he sings in the church choir and made up a little verse to the tune of Jingle Bells:

“Jingle Bells, Santa smells, He’s out in the heat. He’s got sweat running off him, clear down to his feet…” Shepherd sang. “That’s as far as I got.”

