Georgia Satellite headed for Lee’s Summit

Satellites headed for Lee’s Summit
The Georgia Satellites will be on stage July 29 at Legacy Park Amphitheater, bring their Southern-rock style to Lee’s Summit.
The band is known for its 1986 hit single, Keep Your Hands to Yourself.
Presale tickets are $15 and available at www.rocktheampnet, by calling 816-969-1500 or at the gate the night of the show for $20. Gates open at 5 p.m. and show starts at 7 p.m. Bring blankets or lawn chairs for seating. Food and drink vendors on site, no coolers or outside food allowed.
Piccadilly Gala coming in September
Tickets for the popular Piccadilly Gala are $55 per person and include a catered dinner, the Piccadilly auction, games and more. For tickets, $60 per person, call the DLSMS office at 816-246-6598.
This year’s Piccadilly Gala, a ladies’ night out, takes place Thursday, Sept. 14, at The Pavilion at John Knox Village in Lee’s Summit. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the theme is “Hollywood Glamour.” Suggested attire is semi-formal, and guests are encouraged to dress in Hollywood-inspired clothing.
The Piccadilly Gala is presented by Saint Luke’s East Hospital and Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street.
Wreath ceremony honors Vietnam veterans
The Prairie Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution conducted a Wreath Laying Ceremony on July 13 at the William B. Howard Station Park in downtown Lee’s Summit. Mayor Randy Rhoads along with members of the SAR Color Guard were on hand to honor the men and women who served or made the ultimate sacrifice for their country during the Vietnam War.
The last U.S troops were withdrawn from Vietnam on March 29, 1975. This event is a part of the chapter’s observance of the 50th anniversary commemoration of the Vietnam War.
