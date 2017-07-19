Lee's Summit Journal

July 19, 2017 12:05 PM

Health care field rewarding for scholarship winners

The Greater Lee’s Summit Healthcare Foundation awards scholarships each year to support area residents enrolled in medical, pharmacy, nursing and allied health schools.

This year, the foundation granted these scholarships:

▪ Hailey Baker, The University of Kansas Medical Center, $5,000.

▪ Luke Barnard, The University of Kansas Medical Center, $3,000.

▪ Kailin Cordes, Baker School of Nursing, $5,000.

▪ W. Matthew Kamp, Brown University Alpert Medical School, $5,000.

▪ Brittany Kendall, University of Central Missouri, $5,000.

▪ Maddison Krause, Saint Luke's College of Health Sciences, $5,000.

▪ Caitlin Lamb, Saint Luke's College of Health Sciences, $5,000.

▪ James Massey, Ashworth College, Atlanta Georgia, $3,000.

▪ Lisa Morris, University of Missouri-School of Medicine, $5,000.

▪ Alissa Parrett, University of Missouri- Kansas City, $5,000.

▪ Jessica Solis, Saint Luke's College of Health Sciences, $5,000.

The recipients were recognized July 11 at Royals Stadium.

