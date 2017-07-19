Jamall Fowler was among students enjoying Camp 3LYNX’s water day on July 6.
Lee's Summit Journal

July 19, 2017

R-7 district offers child-care options

The Lee’s Summit School District has been offering summer child care and will provide several child-care programs for families during the upcoming school year.

All programs are operated through the R-7 district’s Before- and After-School Services (BASS).

Starting in the fall the district’s child-care programs include KC Cubbies for preschool children, Kids Country for elementary students and 3LYNX for middle school students.

BASS also operates Summit Rise, a program for elementary-age students on late-start Wednesdays.

For more information about the BASS programs and fees, visit bass.lsr7.org.

