Kauffman Foundation offers aid through KC Scholars

KC Scholars, a new scholarship and college savings match program incubated by the Kauffman Foundation, has announced its first-ever recipients, 77 percent of whom will be in their families’ first-generation of college students.
Recipients come from 74 high schools in Jackson, Cass, Clay, Platte Wyandotte and Johnson counties.
More than 30 recipients are from schools in around Lee’s Summit.
The program was developed with input from 70 Kansas City area partner.
It aims to help low- and modest-income students — as well as adult learners — complete a college education.
Among all first-year scholarship recipients, 83 percent have an estimated family contribution to college of $4,000 or less.
This year, the program is awarding:
▪ 285 traditional scholarships for students who are now entering their junior year. Recipients will receive up to $10,000 per year, renewable up to five years.
▪ 91 adult learner scholarships to people 24 and older who have earned at least 12 college credits but no degree. They will receive up to $5,000 per year, renewable up to five years.
▪ 70 college savings match and incentive scholarships awarded to students who were freshmen last spring. A 529 college savings account will be set up for them and seeded with $50, and they are also eligible for a 4:1 match on savings, up to $7,000.
▪ College savings accounts, seeded with $50, set up for an additional 162 students.
From Lee’s Summit High School, juniors receiving the traditional scholarships are Kaylee Bake, Andrew Collins, Jayci Goodwin, Nataly Mallma, Lauren Eason and Julie Bussen.
Lee’s Summit High students receiving the college savings account scholarships, school district officials said, are Nicole Jacobsen, Jayda Edgar, Daniella Archdekin, Lorenzo Turney, Alyssa Harmon, Talli Cannon, Nickolas Hammond, Brittney Nino, Luke Michel, Hailee Howard, Aubriana Duvall, Sydnee McDonald, Felix Anudike, Hannah Hukriede, Violet Esquivel, Shawn Oldham, Megan Cross and Eghosasere Ogbevoen.
Lee’s Summit West High School juniors receiving the traditional scholarships are Conner Berens, Emiline Stewart and Charles Jones.
In addition, the KC Scholars website lists these other recipients of traditional scholarships: James Devero and Mya Griffin of Archbishop O’Hara High School, Gabrielle Eads of Lone Jack High School and Rushil Thakker of Blue Springs South High School.
College savings awards were given to Tyler Batie, Jonae Clark, Holly Gables and Fariid Tokpah, who attended the Blue Springs Freshman Center this past year.
“KC Scholars is helping to build a college-educated workforce in Kansas City,” said Gwen Grant, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Kansas City and KC Scholars Implementation Committee member.
