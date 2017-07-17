Lee’s Summit North takes second in KC Summer Slam tennis series

Lee’s Summit North finished second out of 27 teams in the second KC Summer Slam Series tennis tournaments.
North scored 2,189 team points in the four-event series, which ended last week with the Hornet Slam at Oak Park High School. The Broncos were 150 points behind team champion Blue Springs South, which finished with 2,339. Lee’s Summit finished third behind North with 975 points with Lee’s Summit West ninth at 418.
St. Michael the Archangel, which opens this fall in Lee’s Summit, was 16th with 189.
Lindsey Allin of Lee’s Summit was crowned the Summer Slam varsity girls singles and doubles champion. Allin, who will be a senior this fall, won the girls singles title with 112 points and tied teammate Kourtney Glenn in doubles with each scoring 100 points.
Allin won the Hornet Slam girls singles title, downing Chloe Sabin of Lee’s Summit West 8-1 in the final. She also teamed with Gabe McCrummen of North Kansas City to win the mixed doubles championship.
Emily Gerdes of North took second in girls singles with 65 points and Sabin was third with 57. Lillie Bock of Lee’s Summit was sixth, Sarah Sherman of Lee’s Summit was eighth and Evy Tanner of North took ninth.
Bock and Marissa Kramer of Lee’s Summit were third and fourth in varsity girls doubles, with Kaylie Rock and Natalie Temple of North taking ninth and 10th. Rock and Temple took second in the Hornet Slam varsity girls singles.
North’s Matt DeBacker and Joe Hammerly took fifth and eighth, respectively, in varsity boys singles, and the Broncos’ Kelly Connolly and Sarah Green were first and second in novice girls singles.
The KC Summer Slam Series was created last year by four Kansas City area high school tennis coaches to promote more competitive tennis for area players during the off-season. Players competed in 11 divisions of boys and girls singles and doubles and mixed doubles, ranging from varsity to novice. All players earned individual and team points depending on where they placed in their division.
