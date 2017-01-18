Hollis + Miller to design new Johnson County library in Lenexa

Hollis + Miller Architects has been hired to design the new $21.1 million Johnson County Library in Lenexa.
The Kansas City-based firm was selected from among nine candidates, the library system said. The architectural firm’s contract is valued at $1.8 million, the library said.
“We couldn’t be happier with this choice,” said county librarian Sean Casserley. “Hollis + Miller has proven to us they are thoughtful planners and careful sterwards of public resources.”
The new Lenexa City Center Library will be located at the intersection of 87th Street Parkway and Renner Boulevard, near Interstate 435.
A groundbreaking is scheduled for this fall, and the branch is expected to open in late 2019 in the Lenexa City Center development.
Hollis + Miller, with offices at 1828 Walnut St., and in Castle Rock, Colo., specializes in education-related building project for both K-12 and colleges and universities in the Kansas City area and around the country. The company’s portolio also includes commercial projects for AMC Entertainment and other clients.
A meeting seeking public input on the library project will be held on Jan. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lackman facility, 15345 W. 87th St. Parkway in Lenexa. Representatives from the architects, the library and the city of Lenexa will make presentations.
The library system is scheduled to open a new Monticello branch in 2018. Once the new Lenexa branch opens, the library will have 16 locations.
Steve Rosen
