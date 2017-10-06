Should popular yet problematic Overland Park Farmers’ Market move? Four options

More Videos 1:49 Hundreds mourn Lawrence shooting victim Leah Brown Pause 1:33 Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims 2:20 Chiefs face another top-notch defensive line in Texans 2:49 Royals' Eric Hosmer says thanks to fans 3:07 Ned Yost says he was shocked when people thought he wasn't coming back in 2018 1:38 Matchmaker or bait-and-switch? 3:38 $600,000+ homes and tensions east of Troost 3:39 Jeff Colyer responds to school finance decision 2:03 Three dead after shooting in downtown Lawrence 0:45 Can you believe what Amazon wants for its second headquarters? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Are changes coming to the Overland Park Farmers’ Market? A consultant is studying ways to improve the Overland Park Farmers' Market, but it requires more public input before any decisions are made. Take a look at the four options presented from a consultant to the city of Overland Park. Music Spy Glass Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com). A consultant is studying ways to improve the Overland Park Farmers' Market, but it requires more public input before any decisions are made. Take a look at the four options presented from a consultant to the city of Overland Park. Music Spy Glass Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com). Tammy Ljungblad and Lynn Horsley The Kansas City Star

