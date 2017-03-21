Massive fire in Overland Park

A massive eight-alarm fire consumed an apartment building under construction at a multimillion-dollar development in Overland Park and sparked blazes at many homes in the nearby neighborhoods. The blaze broke out about 3:30 p.m. in a four-story unoccupied apartment building in the CityPlace development at the southeast corner of College Boulevard and Nieman Road confronting firefighters with “tremendous smoke and fire,” said Overland Park Fire Department spokesman Jason Rhodes. Fire departments from around the metro area responded to help battle the blazes.
Missouri-raised saltwater shrimp makes KC chefs happy

Much to the delight of Kansas City chefs, a local couple is now raising and selling Pacific White shrimp grown in a barn on their property in Oak Grove, Mo. About a year ago, Mitch and Julie Schieber, founders of KC Shrimp Co., began raising the shrimp after helping their daughter raise brine shrimp for a science experiment. Mitch Schieber modified 14-foot indoor swimming pools to accommodate the shrimp. The pools are now filled with 3,300 gallons of salt water and thousands of shrimp. Chefs from Kansas City area restaurants are clamoring for the sustainably raised shrimp.

How fresh fish lands on KC restaurant menus

In landlocked Midwest, fish and seafood can still be fresh, sustainable and local. Local seafood distributor, Seattle Fish Co. moves approximately three million pounds of fresh fish, shellfish, and seafood through the midwest annually. Sustainable fish and seafood are delivered daily to locally-owned and chain restaurants throughout the Kansas City area. Seattle Fish Co., which began nearly 100-years ago in Denver and opened in 2003 in Kansas City's East Bottoms, moved to a new 30,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facility in 2015 in Riverside — strategically located a stone’s throw from Kansas City International Airport.

Toddler twins dead after being found in Platte County pond

A 3-year-old boy and his twin sister girl are dead after they wandered into a Platte County pond behind their home Monday morning. Platte County Sheriff’s Maj. Erik Holland said the 3-year-old boy was pronounced dead on the scene; a 3-year-old girl was given CPR and taken to the hospital where she died.

