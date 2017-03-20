Overland Park resident watches home burn

Much to the delight of Kansas City chefs, a local couple is now raising and selling Pacific White shrimp grown in a barn on their property in Oak Grove, Mo. About a year ago, Mitch and Julie Schieber, founders of KC Shrimp Co., began raising the shrimp after helping their daughter raise brine shrimp for a science experiment. Mitch Schieber modified 14-foot indoor swimming pools to accommodate the shrimp. The pools are now filled with 3,300 gallons of salt water and thousands of shrimp. Chefs from Kansas City area restaurants are clamoring for the sustainably raised shrimp.