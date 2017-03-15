Overland Park resident is K-State’s new student body president

Jack Ayres, of Overland Park, is the new student body president at Kansas State University.
The junior, who’s studying chemical engineering, was recently elected by students. He is set to take office on April 7, along with Olivia Baalman, a junior from Wichita, who will be the student body vice president.
They ran together on a campaign theme of “Your Degree, Your Campus, Your Voice.”
Ayres graduated from Blue Valley Southwest High School and is the son of Mike and Suzy Ayres.
The campus leader is a Presidential Scholar and was a member of the Quest Freshman Honorary. He is currently speaker of the student senate for the Student Governing Association. A member of Delta Chi fraternity, Ayres received the Office of Greek Affairs’ New Member of the Year award in 2015 Ayres volunteers as a Spanish-English interpreter for the Duchesne Clinic in Kansas City.
