New Arts and Heritage Center to host Theatre in the Park tryouts

Auditions for the six shows of the 2017 season of the Theatre in the Park are this Saturday and Sunday, in the new Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center.
The Arts and Heritage Center, which officially opens later this spring at 8788 Metcalf Ave, in Overland Park, is in the former King Louie building.
Auditions are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., both days, in the rehearsal and dance studios in the center and will be conducted by directors of the six shows.
Performers planning to audition should reserve a time slot in advance by going to The Theatre in the Park’s website at www.theatreinthepark.org and completing an online registration form. When the form is completed audition numbers will automatically be assigned.
Those auditioning should arrive 30 minutes before their scheduled time, check in at the registration table and have their photo taken. “The entire audition process should take no longer than two hours,” said Tim Bair, producing artistic director of The Theatre in the Park.
Walk-in auditions will be held Sunday, March 5 at 3 p.m. They are guaranteed an appearance that afternoon. Those unable to attend in person may submit a video audition by noon March 5, Bair said.
Callbacks by invitation only will be posted online at www.theatreinthepark.org on March 6. Cast lists will be posted online before midnight March 12.
“I’m excited about moving our offices into the Arts and Heritage Center,” Bair said. “The additional space will allow us to rehearse our summer shows in the same building as our offices.”
“The move makes managing what we do behind the scenes at The Theatre more convenient,” Bair added. “With the new 300 seat theatre in the Center we’ll be able to present shows during the winter months.
The premiere production in the Center’s new theatre will be “Grease” directed by Bair. The date for “Grease” will be announced later, Bair said.
The Theatre in the Park’s2017 season and the directors:
“Spamalot,”June 2-4 and 7-10, directed by Barb Nichols.
“Crazy For You,” June 16-18 and 21-24, directed by Kevin Bogan
“Camp Rock,” June 30-July 2 and July 5-8, directed by Mark Swezey.
“Back to the 80s,” July 14-16 and 19-22, directed by David Hastings.
“Beauty and the Beast,” July 8, 13, 15, 20 and 22 at 7:30 p.m. and July 9, 16 and 23 at 2 p.m. in White Theatre at the Jewish Community Center; July 28-30 and Aug. 2-5 at The Theatre in the Park, directed by Steven Eubank.
“Spamalot,” “Camp Rock” and “Back to the 80s” are being produced at The Theatre in the Park for the first time. “Camp Rock” and “Back to the 80s” provide an opportunity for our young performers to display their talents on our stage,” Bair said.
Program notes
Curtain time at The Theatre in the Park is 8:30 p.m. Ticket prices for all productions at The Theatre in the Park are $8 adults, $6 youths and children three and under are free. Ticket prices for “Beauty and the Beast” in White Theatre have not been announced.
The Theatre in the Park is at 7710 Renner Road. in Shawnee Mission Park.
