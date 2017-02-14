Eight-bed micro hospital planned for southern Overland Park

Another small hospital is in the works for southern Overland Park.
The city planning commission gave its approval Monday to a special use permit for an eight-bed hospital near the intersection of 159th Street and U.S. Highway 69. If it makes it through all the rounds of planning commission and city council approval, the hospital would be located not far from the new medical office and emergency department owned by Shawnee Mission Health in the BluHawk development.
The small hospital, requested by TH-Overland Park, KS-2-UT, LLC, is planned on 3.7 acres on the southeast corner of the intersection. The commission unanimously recommended an indefinite permit for the building, which is planned for 17,225 square feet.
The facility is part of an ongoing trend throughout Johnson County for micro hospitals and nursing facilities with smaller footprints as an alternative to larger full-service hospitals. Mini hospitals have been proposed in Leawood and Roeland Park.
The 159th Street hospital is not the first planned for Overland Park. Another eight-bed facility at 75th Street and Metcalf Avenue by Embree Asset Group got planning commission approval late last year.
A 120-bed skilled nursing facility proposed for the former McEachen Administrative Center at 7235 Antioch Road also is being proposed as an offshoot of Shawnee Mission Health, which runs its flagship full-service hospital just a few blocks away. Developers Sunbelt Healthcare Centers have said the facility would be an alternative for patients who can be released from the hospital but are not yet ready to be at home.
That idea was opposed by neighbors, who objected to the taller, two-story building and off-business-hours use they said would spoil the residential neighborhood’s peace and quiet.
Neighbors offered extensive comments during the public hearings on the land use at earlier commission and council meetings. The commission unanimously approved plats for the project at its meeting Monday.
Also at the planning meeting:
▪ Commissioners approved platting of Colonial Village, a development near 137th Street and Rosehill Road that will have office space, apartments and assisted living developments. The area under development is 23.6 acres owned by the Colonial Presbyterian Church and is occupied by the church’s youth center.
