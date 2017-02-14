Overland Park to host TEDx event on March 2

The Rio Theatre in downtown Overland Park will be the setting March 2 for the regionally hosted version of the popular TED conferences.
TEDxOverland Park will feature at least six area speakers focusing on a diverse list of topics that connect with the event’s theme, which is “Systems.”
The regional event which will run from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Rio, 7204 W. 80th St.
TEDx was last held in Overland Park in 2012, said Sherri Jacobs, the program organizer.
The TED program is devoted to exploring innovative ideas, usually in the form of short, 18-minute or less, talks delivered by dynamic speakers.
The confirmed speakers for the Overland Park event and their topic:
▪ Omri Gillath, “The Power of (Secure) Love.”
▪ Megan Felt, “The Irena Sendler Project.”
▪ Christopher Habben, “Navigating a Relational System.”
▪ Alana Muller, “Defining Your Purpose.”
▪ Gaelynn Wolf Bordonaro, “Art Therapy: International Services and Disaster Response.”
▪ Bonnie Hagemann, “Waiting for the Fog to Lift.”
Tickets cost $50, and can be ordered online through www.Eventbrite.com. Admission covers not only the speakers’ presentations, but a merchandise bag, and after-party food and drinks at the nearby InterUrban ArtHouse.
The local event, which is operated under a licensing agreement with TED, is sponsored by InterUrban ArtHouse, JukeBoxx Media, Lifted Logic, America’s Creative Crossroads, KC Clothing Co., Fire Arts Group, and Papa Keno’s Pizza.
For more information: www.TedxOverlandPark.com.
