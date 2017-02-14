Shawnee Mission Health opens medical center in BluHawk development in Overland Park

Shawnee Mission Health has stepped up its presence in Johnson County with the opening of an emergency room, imaging center and laboratory in the BluHawk development in Overland Park.
The new medical facility, which opened Feb. 1, is at 7820 W. 165th St., just east of Antioch and 165th Street. BluHawk is an approximately 300-acre development that will eventually include hotels, shopping, homes and other buildings and services.
In addition to the medical center, a nearby 75,000-square-foot medical office building is scheduled to open in March. The three-story medical office building, which is also owned by the hospital, is designed to offer patient care in women’s imaging services, primary care, physical therapy and other services.
“Our goal for this campus is to provide high-quality health care for residents in southeastern Johnson County,” Ken Bacon, Shawnee Mission Health’s president and chief executive said in a statement.
The $40 million, two-building project represents the first phase of Shawnee Mission’s presence in the BluHawk Development, the hospital said. While there are currently no specific plans for further expansion, Shawnee Mission said in a statement that “we anticipate that we may add future space and services as the development and the area in general continue to grow.”
Shawnee Mission said it expects to hire about 32 new full-time employees to staff the medical facility. It said additional employees may be added once the office building opens.
The emergency department features seven exam rooms, two triage rooms and two major medical rooms. It is staffed by emergency department physicians who also staff those departments at Shawnee Mission Medical Center in Merriam and its Prairie Star facility in Lenexa.
The emergency department is open 24 hours, seven days a week. There are no impatient services.
The new imaging center includes MRI, ultrasound, X-ray, fluoroscopy and CT scans. Laboratory services are available for both outpatients and emergency patients.
Shawnee Mission Health partnered with GE Johnson, the general contractor; Henderson Engineers Inc; AC Boland Architects; architects with HKS Inc., and engineers with Olsson Associates and Bob D. Campbell & Co. Inc., on the project. Work began more than 16 months ago.
Copaken Brooks is the listing agent on the medical office building.
Shawnee Mission Health, part of the nonprofit Advent Health System, operates its flagship 504-bed facility in Merriam, along with other medical facilities in Johnson and Leavenworth counties. Systemwide, Shawnee Mission Health has more than 3,200 employees, including a staff of about 700 physicians.
