Creative Planning adds Jane Bryant Quinn and former SEC director Chris Cox to board

Advisory board appointments
Personal finance columnist Jane Bryant Quinn and Chris Cox, former chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, have joined the advisory board of Creative Planning Inc.
The Leawood-based financial planning firm said Quinn will serve as director of fiduciary advice and Cox will be director of regulatory governance.
Peter Mallouk is president and chief executive officer of Creative Planning.
New medical building
Block & Co. Inc. said it handled the sale of 2.06 acres in the Village of Seville shopping center, at 133rd Stree and State Line Road in Leawood.
Block, which represented the property owner, said the land was purchased by an undisclosed buyer. The purchase price was also not disclosed.
According to Block, the buyer plans to build a 16,400-square-foot medical facility.
Steel fabricator sold
Bonner Springs-based Southwest Steel Fabrication has been acquired by Four Pillars Investors, a private equity firm in Kansas City.
The fabrication company, a family owned business founded in 1910, has been involved in projects such as the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, a NASA rocket assembly facility in Cape Canaveral, Fla., and the White House fence.
