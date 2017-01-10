Overland Park council approves Prairiefire’s smaller second phase

A scaled-back plan for the Prairiefire development in Overland Park that replaces parking garages with surface lots received approval Monday from the Overland Park City Council.
The new plan also shrinks the size of some future stores and removes some residential units, reducing the overall square footage of the second phase of development by about 545,000 square feet.
The down-sized plans follow a pledge last October by developer Fred Merrill Jr. to redraw the second part of Prairiefire to make it possible to build without tax increment financing help from the city. Merrill had asked for public financing but withdrew it later after encountering resistance from the council.
Prairiefire, at 135th Street between Nall and Lamar Avenues, has been a signature development for Overland Park. It is home to the Museum at Prairiefire, Cinetopia movie theater and an REI outdoor gear store. The first phase opened with much fanfare in 2014.
The mixed-use theme of the development called for stores, entertainment and residences in close proximity, creating a pedestrian friendly environment that has been a hallmark of modern urban planning.
But that type of development depends on structured parking, which is much more expensive to build than surface lots. Three parking garages were proposed in an earlier version of the plan, but they are all removed from the current version. The surface lots will yield more than 2,600 spaces, which staffers deemed appropriate.
The newest plan reduces retail square footage from 448,000 from last year’s plan to 407,000, and office space from 184,000 square feet to 66,000. Residential units would drop from the earlier 734 units to 444. A planned hotel would be reduced by about 5,000 square feet but keep its 100 rooms.
Prairiefire’s first phase was approved in 2006 and used tourism-oriented Sales Tax and Revenue (STAR) bonds to help pay for it. However, early on, the development had trouble generating as much revenue as expected.
Merrill said last week that Prairiefire "is in the best condition and position since its opening in May 2014." Even so, it sought withdrawals from a fund set aside for when the project doesn't generate enough tax revenue to make interest payments to service bond debt.
The project’s early underperformance also took a request for more STAR bonds off the table for the second phase. Merrill had proposed Tax Increment Financing but several council members indicated reluctance.
Some council members expressed regret that the developer and council didn’t come up with a compromise plan. But ultimately all present voted for the revised plan, after making a small design change.
They removed a requirement for a walking bridge over the wetlands area near the museum after Curt Petersen, the developer’s lawyer, said another planned bridge would give pedestrians the means to cross the lowlands without the potential hazard of a low bridge that could be washed out in a bad storm.
Some in the nearby LionsGate neighborhood also objected to the screening of the parking, saying the landscaping berms may be inadequate. The council added a requirement to review the final landscaping plan.
Van Trust project
Also Monday, the council approved some items that will allow VanTrust Real Estate to move forward on its Overland One development at 5454 West 110th Street.
The developer had originally asked for two buildings — one 10-story and one four-story — in the office park. The revised plan approved Monday calls for two five-story buildings and one four-story building. The new plan increases the size of the development from 251,000 to 355,500 square feet.
Overland One is on the site of the former CenturyLink office buildings, which VanTrust bought last year.
The council approved the revised preliminary plan and bonds on each building so the purchase of equipment will be exempt from sales tax.
