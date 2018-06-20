Put on your dancing shoes for Relay for Life event at Olathe Public Library

Put on your dancing shoes
In conjunction with the Relay for Life event on June 23, the Olathe Public Library is sponsoring the Rock Around the Clock Dance Marathon from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Dancers can move to hits from across the decades at the Olathe District Activities Center, 20925 W. 159th St. Registration is not required, but prizes will be awarded.
Five to be honored by Olathe alumni association
The Olathe Public Schools Alumni Association has chosen the five people to be honored Oct. 3 at its Wall of Honor banquet.
These three Olathe School District alumni will be recognized:
Carlotta Dorst Belcher, a 1952 graduate of John P. St. John Memorial High School, who has dedicated her life to volunteering throughout Olathe.
LeRoy O. Homan, a 1955 graduate of John P. St. John Memorial High School, whose service to the country included the Marine Corps and a career in the Central Intelligence Agency.
Ken Roberts, a 1963 graduate of Olathe High School, who embarked on a career in education including teacher and principal, and volunteers with such organizations as Johnson County Old Settlers and the alumni association.
The John P. St John Memorial High School, named for a Kansas governor from Olathe, was built in 1926 and served as Olathe's public high school until 1958, when the school was moved to what is now Olathe North High School.
In 2012, the association began recognizing Distinguished Persons of Honor — people who did not graduate from the Olathe district but provided exceptional support to the district.
This year's honorees are former Superintendent Patricia All and Olathe historian Bob Courtney, also a longtime district employee.
The dinner will begin at 6 p.m., preceded by socializing at 5:30 p.m., at the Ball Conference Center, 21350 W. 153rd St. Tickets are $45 per person. Call 913-780-8182 for tickets or sponsorship information.
BBQ contest is taking registrations
Registration has opened for next spring's Qlathe BBQ Championship, an Olathe competition that will kick off the 2019 Midwest barbecue circuit. It's sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society.
The event will be held March 15-16 at Stagecoach Park, 1205 E. Kansas City Road. The $200 registration fee includes a 20- by 40-foot team stall and one 20-amp circuit. The prize purse for winning teams is $10,000.
A cornhole tournament, open to the general public, will be held on March 15 in conjunction with Qlathe. Registration is $20 per team, and a cash prize will be awarded. Visit OlatheKS.org/QlatheBBQ for more details, plus sponsorship and registration information.
Olathe grad wins Comcast scholarship
Comcast Kansas City has awarded $10,000 in scholarships for the 2018-19 school year to 10 graduating high school seniors — including one from Olathe — as part of the company’s annual Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program.
Funded by the Comcast Foundation, the $1,000 scholarships are given to students for their community service, academic performance and leadership skills.
The local winner is Brady Stanfield, from Olathe Northwest High School.
Golf tourney raises $129,000 for schools
The 22nd annual Olathe Public Schools Foundation Golf Classic raised more than $129,000 for the benefit of Olathe students and teachers.
More than 270 local golfers participated in the event, presented June 14 by the foundation and Olathe Health. The proceeds will fund classroom grants and student mental health and wellness programs.
Vintage aircraft in Gardner
If you like old-time airplanes, Gardner is the place to be on June 23.
That's the day for public events at the 2018 Kansas City Vintage Aircraft Fly-In at the Gardner Municipal Airport, 31905 W. 175th St.
Activities include a pancake breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. (participating pilots eat free); hamburgers and hotdogs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., plus flying events if the weather permits. On Saturday night, families can enjoy movies, refreshments and a shrimp boil.
A $5 donation is suggested for attendees 12 and older. Visit vaa16.com/our-fly-in for more information.
Comments