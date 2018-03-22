Gardner Edgerton explores changes to school boundaries

The Gardner Edgerton School District expects to realign school boundaries starting in the fall of 2019, because of continuing growth in its namesake cities.
Enrollment in pre-K through 12th grade has more than doubled from 2,873 students during the 2000-01 academic year to 6,081 this year, according to a recent enrollment study. The study projected 750 more students through 2022-23 — about 12 percent growth.
Crowding is a concern at Gardner, Madison and Nike elementary schools, while Edgerton, Grand Star and Moonlight elementaries have room for more students, the study said.
A boundary committee consisting of the district demographer, parents, patrons and school administrators has been formed. A public forum is scheduled for 6 to 8:30 p.m. on May 3 at the Gardner Edgerton Board of Education Office, 231 E. Madison St. in Gardner. A final decision isn’t expected until December.
Never miss a local story.
Under the plan, the grade levels served by each school will remain the same, and no new school construction is anticipated.
Jersey Mike’s founder to mark Day of Giving in Olathe
Peter Cancro, the founder and CEO of Jersey Mike’s Subs, will be in Olathe on March 28 to celebrate Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving.”
Cancro will be on hand to congratulate the local team for raising the most money during last year’s Day of Giving. The Olathe location at 15018 S. Black Bob Road generated the most sales among more than 1,000 locations nationwide, earning $14,000 for Braden’s Hope for Childhood Cancer last year.
The Olathe location’s donation last year, including other donations made in March as part of the Month of Giving campaign, totaled more than $20,000.
On March 28, 100 percent of sales — not just profit — at Jersey Mike’s locations, including stores in Lee’s Summit and Blue Springs as well as the new location at 15901 Antioch Road in Overland Park, will be donated to Braden’s Hope or Peace Partnership.
Vendors sought for Olathe Farmers’ Market
The Olathe Farmers’ Market opens on April 21 and the city is looking for vendors.
Vendors can apply for one of two locations — Stagecoach Park at 1205 E. Kansas City Road or Black Bob Park 4500 W. 151st St.
All vendors must have a Kansas Tax ID. Liability insurance is required for anyone selling consumable items. Visit OlatheKS.org/FarmersMarket more information and to apply.
Auditions on tap for ‘Shrek The Musical,’ ‘Next to Normal’
Summit Theatre Group in Lee’s Summit will conduct auditions for two summer productions, “Shrek The Musical” and “Next to Normal,” next week.
Auditions for all interested singers and actors are scheduled for 6 p.m. on March 26-28 at the MCC-Longview Cultural Arts Center, 500 S.W. Longview Road in Lee’s Summit.
There will be three age groups — first to sixth grades, seventh to 12th grades, and 18 and older — for auditions.
“Summit Theatre Group is committed to providing enjoyable live theater experiences for individuals and families and cultivating local talent that allows our community members to feel more connected by supporting the endeavors of their family and friends,” Summit Theatre Group Compnay Manager Ginger Birch said. “Our summer musicals, ‘Next to Normal’ and ‘Shrek,’ will be no different by providing an opportunity for over 100 actors, singers, dancers, and technical crew to be involved on our stage and behind the scenes.”
“Next to Normal,” a Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning drama that explores mental illness and crisis in a suburban household, is scheduled for June 15-16 and 22-24.
“Shrek The Musical,” which is based on the Academy Award-winning animated film, is scheduled for Aug. 10-12 at Lee’s Summit West High School.
For more information, contact Summit Theatre Group President Ben Martin at 816-522-8387 or visit summittheatre.org/participate/auditions.
Compiled by Elaine Adams, Special to The Olathe News, and Tod Palmer, Suburbans Editor
Comments