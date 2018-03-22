Developers ask for community-improvement tax to renovate West Market Shopping Center

The new owners of the West Market Shopping Center in Olathe are planning $8.5 million in renovations to the 1980s-era mall and envision shoppers helping pay for it.
Representatives for MDDS Development LLC and West Olathe Investments LLC on Tuesday presented to the Olathe City Council their plans for the shopping center at the southwest corner of Santa Fe and Parker streets.
In particular, the developers are wanting to replace the buildings’ roofs, update the shopping center store facades, resurface the parking lot, install new parking lot lights and landscaping, create new signs and remove a gas station on the center’s southern end, which will be replaced with a Starbucks.
“The look and feel of the center when you come into it will be drastically different than what you see today,” said Drew Snyder with MDDS.
The center’s northern end will be extensively renovated to make room for a Chipotle restaurant, add patio space and prepare for additional future restaurants, Snyder added.
To help pay for the project, the developers are asking the city to create a 1-percent community improvement district sales tax levied on purchases within the shopping center — excluding the McDonald’s and CommunityAmerica Bank branch — during the next 15 years.
Scott Anderson, an attorney for the developers, said the tax would generate about $2.8 million to reimburse the developers for eligible expenses, such as demolishing the gas station, improving the facades and renovating the parking lot.
Councilman John Bacon called the project plans “very impressive” but said he hoped the project lived up to the plans. He noted that on past community improvement districts, the city expected that taxpayers would be able to see the improvements they were helping pay for.
“A couple of those we were a little bit surprised that more wasn’t being done with the incentives that we put in there,” he said.
Anderson responded, “It’s certainly our expectation to comply with what we understand your expectation to be that those improvements will be visible to the public.”
The council is scheduled in May to hold a public hearing on creating the community improvement district, paving the way for the special sales tax.
Drew estimated that if the CID and tax are approved, construction in the shopping center would begin this summer and take 12 months to complete.
David Twiddy: dtwiddy913@gmail.com
