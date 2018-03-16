Free ‘Big Sonia’ screenings coming to several Olathe schools

The Olathe Public Schools will offer five free showings next month of the award-winning documentary “Big Sonia.”
The film, which tells the story of a Kansas City-area Holocaust survivor, will be screened for Olathe students, staff, families and the community.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the movie set to start at 7 p.m. for each showing on these dates:
▪ April 2, Olathe East High School Drama Theater.
▪ April 5, Olathe South High School Auditorium.
▪ April 10, Prairie Trail Middle School Auditorium.
▪ April 11, Olathe West High School Auditorium.
▪ April 16, Olathe North High School Auditorium.
The film is not rated, but the recommended age is middle school or older. Tickets are free but must be reserved in advance at http://bit.ly/BigSoniaOPS.
Students earn their ‘Math Wings’
The 2018 Olathe Elementary Math Wings competition crowned winners of the fourth- and fifth-grade division last month.
The Heatherstone Elementary team of Wyatt Pence and Joseph Patnode, which was coached by Keri Gruber and Leslie Beller, won in the fourth-grade division.
Arbor Creek Elementary’s team of Hannah Mueller, Lily Unruh and Brady Collar, who were coached by Bryon Autrey, won the fifth-grade division.
Olathe Math Wings, open to all fourth- and fifth-graders, is an after-school club that provides an additional learning opportunity for students.
Gardner seeks public views on budgeting
With an online survey available through April 6, Gardner officials hope to increase citizen participation in the municipal budget process.
The four-question survey allows citizens to share their opinions on budget initiatives. Find it at www.surveymonkey.com/r/DC5QFHC.
Suicide-prevention forum is March 22
Suicide prevention will be the focus of a panel discussion March 22 at Gardner Edgerton High School.
Shawnee Mission Medical Center clinicians will provide information on risk factors, warning signs and how to help someone who may be preparing to take his or her own life. There will be time for questions and answers.
The session begins at 6 p.m. in the high school lecture hall.
Down Syndrome Guild honors Olathe educator
After being nominated by the family of a student, Olathe teacher Lindsay Sutter has received a Community Champion Award from the Down Syndrome Guild of Greater Kansas City.
She works at Chisholm Trail Middle School in the role of center-based resource teacher.
“Lindsay is an incredible educator,” Chisholm Trail Principal Michael Wolgast said. “She finds ways to meet the students at their level, while challenging them to improve and grow each day. She not only has a positive relationship with her students and colleagues, but the trust and respect of the parents whose children she serves.”
‘Olathe’s Got Talent’ seeks high school artists, videographers
Olathe high school students have until April 13 to apply if they want their artwork or videos to be part of “Olathe’s Got Talent” on April 28. This year’s video theme is “How Optimism Can Change the Future.”
The deadline has passed for younger students in the performance category, but the visual arts and video category remains open to juniors and seniors attending one of the five Olathe district high schools.
To download the application, visit the website of the event organizer, the Olathe Noon Optimist Club, at www.olathenoonoptimist.com.
The finals for “Olathe’s Got Talent” will take place from 7 to 9:30 p.m. April 28 at the Bell Cultural Events Center at MidAmerica Nazarene University. The show will include 20 performance-art finalists. Visual art submissions will be on display, and videos will be shown throughout the evening.
Audience members can vote for their favorite performers. Judges will evaluate the stage performances, and more than $8,500 in scholarships will be awarded in various categories.
Library to host A.J. Young Trio for free concert
A free concert by the A.J. Young Trio is scheduled from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on March 20 at the Indian Creek Library in Olathe, 13511 S. Mur-Len Road.
Young started his musical career as a rapper, but soon after he picked up an acoustic guitar and became fascinated with songwriting. Guitarist Javon Goodman and bassist Jacob Romer will join Young for the performance. Registration is not required.
Hunt for eggs at ‘Celebrate Olathe’ on March 30
The city of Olathe sponsors a “Celebrate Olathe” event once each quarter. The next one on March 30 includes Easter egg hunts and a visit with Joey the Bunny.
The event is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Stagecoach Park and the Olathe Community Center, 1205 E. Kansas City Road.
The egg hunts, presented by the Sprint Store at 20132 W. 153rd St., will begin at 6 p.m. Kids also can enjoy a bounce house, face painting and photo booth. Food will be available for purchase.
Free parking and shuttles will be available at Olathe North High School, 600 E. Prairie St. People with disabilities can park at the community center.
Grab your swimsuit for this egg hunt
On the night before Easter, kids ages 3 to 14 are invited to dive and swim for eggs in the Olathe Community Center’s three pools.
The Easter Egg Plunge is scheduled from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. on March 31. The eggs can be redeemed for treats and participants can stay for a swim.
The cost $10 for Olathe residents and $15 for non-residents. Children under 5 must be accompanied by a swimming adult.
Register online through the Parks & Recreation link at olatheks.org or call 913-971-8563.
Principal named to statewide board
Olathe South Principal Clint Albers has been appointed to serve a two-year term as the large school representative to the Kansas Association of Secondary School Principals Board of Directors.
“Mr. Albers has shown exceptional leadership as the principal of Olathe South High School,” said Jim McMullen, executive director of general administration/secondary programs for the group. “His experience from serving as a high school administrator in both Olathe and Hays gives him a unique perspective of high schools in Kansas.”
Culinary students cook up victories
Olathe culinary students placed first in four categories at the recent Kansas ProStart Invitational competition.
Students on the first-place Culinary team were Brooke Lape, Riley Flood, Kaleigh Ousley, Nick Parks and Cooper Patterson.
Students on the first-place Management team were Hayley Green, Emma Groves, Austin Schwarz, Milenia Mbai and Keely Huff.
Kadin Dulgarian received first place in Edible Centerpiece, while Riley Flood received first place in the Best Knife Cut competition.
Literary works advance to state competition
For the first time, Gardner Edgerton students have seen their literary submissions selected for state competition by the General Federation of Women’s Clubs-Athena Division.
The students involved are John McGuire, Emily Moore, Ricky Godsil and Ali (Robinson) Schweer.
The Athena Club in Gardner, which dates to 1922, played a key role in forming the PTA and bringing kindergarten to the school system, the district said. It remains a strong supporter of arts in the school district.
Green Lantern Car Washes set for name change
All Green Lantern Car Washes will operate under a new name, Charlie’s Car Wash, beginning in May. The name change honors company found Charlie Walker, who died in 2012. Customers helped spur the name change via a survey.
“Our family and staff are very happy and excited to be able to honor our dad, grandpa, founder and dear friend in this way,” Trace Walker, Charlie’s son and the current company president, said in a release announcing the rebranding.
The car-wash chain has seven Midwest locations, including five — Independence, Lee’s Summit, Liberty, Olathe and Overland Park — in the Kansas City area.
Company ownership and the core services offered won’t change, but customers can expect to see new logos and signage.
Compiled by Elaine Adams, Special to The Star
