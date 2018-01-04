Two Martin Luther King Jr. observances are on tap at MNU, College Church of the Nazarene

People throughout the Kansas City area are invited to two free events in Olathe, which commemorate the birthday of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.:
▪ ▪ Sunday, Jan. 14: The Olathe Human Relations Commission will host its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Bell Cultural Arts Center at MidAmerica Nazarene University, 2030 E. College Way.
Johnson County District Judge Rhonda K. Mason, the first African-American judge on the county court, will deliver the keynote address.
The celebration also will include music by guitarist Lester Estelle Sr., a dance performance by Leigh’s School of Dance, choral selections from the Prairie Trail Middle School Cantabile Choir, and the debut of human relations commission’s Martin Luther King Celebration Choir, which is made up of community members and students from Olathe public high schools.
▪ ▪ Tuesday, Jan. 16: The 12th annual Martin Luther King Jr. community celebration sponsored by MidAmerica Nazarene University begins at 9:30 a.m. at College Church of the Nazarene, 2020 E. Sheridan St.
The featured speaker will be Bishop Jack C. Vaughn I, senior pastor of Evangelistic Center International Ministries Church of God in Christ in Kansas City, Kan.
Vaughn is the recipient of this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Living Legacy Award, which MidAmerica Nazarene University presents each year during the King celebration.
In addition, the university will recognize its 2017-2018 Martin Luther King Jr. Leader Scholars. The scholarship program is for people of diverse ethnicities who want to emulate King’s passion for learning and servant leadership.
County mails taxation forms
Johnson County has mailed about 27,000 “rendition” forms to certain property owners and businesses so they can report taxable personal property that they owned or leased as of Jan. 1.
The forms must be returned by March 15.
Manufacturing equipment, computers, telephone systems, copy machines, shelving, racks and plant machinery are the types of commercial property that must be reported.
Individuals should report items like recreational vehicles, boats, motors, trailers, heavy trucks, mobile homes, off-road vehicles, four-wheelers and aircraft.
The requirement does not apply to motor vehicles that are taxed when licensed or commercial equipment that cost $1,500 or less or that was purchased after June 30, 2006.
Property owners who do not receive a rendition form or have questions are advised to call the county appraiser’s office at 913-715-9000.
Kansas nominates Olathe East student for national honor
Alex Reeves, a senior at Olathe East High School, is one of five Career and Technical Education Presidential Scholars nominated by the Kansas State Department of Education.
“He has worked diligently to put together his application,” Olathe East Principal Kerry Lane said in a news release. “His work, his many certificates and endorsements in this area make him a natural candidate.”
Reeves will be notified in the spring if he is a finalist.
Mahaffie seeks youth volunteers
The Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm will accept applications through Feb. 15 for its year-round Youth Volunteer Program.
Volunteers will learn about Kansas history, historical processes and public speaking. Youth ages 10 to 18 are welcome to apply at Mahaffie.org or by calling 913-971-5111.
Compiled by Elaine Adams, Special to The Star
