What’s happening in Johnson County

April 15
Springtime Photos with Live Bunnies and Baby Chicks: Bring your family down to capture springtime memories, Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday noon to 5 p.m., Town Center Plaza, 5000 W. 119th St., Leawood. 913-498-111 or www.towncenterplaza.com.
Easter Eggs & Breakfast Bunnies: Begin your Easter weekend with Chris Cakes pancakes breakfast and an egg hunt and get your picture taken with the Easter Bunny, limited seating, 8:45 a.m, 9:30 a.m., 10 am., hunt at 11 a.m., Powell Gardens, 1609 NW Highway 50, Kingsville, bit.ly/2mcu0ct.
April 20
Trivia Night: Join the Overland Park Young Professionals, teams of four or more join a team, proceeds to benefit SAFEHOUSE, 5 to 7 p.m., Brookridge Golf and Fitness, 8223 West 103rd St., Overland Park, $7 members, $17 others, 913-766-7606 or emurray@opchamber.org.
Legislative Breakfast: Designed to enhance the communication and exchange of information between the business community and the Johnson County state legislative delegation, noon, Overland Park Marriott, 10800 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, $31 members, others $36, 913-491-3600 or emurray@opchamber.org.
A Yom HaShoah Lunch and Learn: Featuring Professor Milton Katz, vice president for academic affairs at the Kansas City Art Institute, 12:15 to 1:15 p.m., Jewish Communty Center, MAC room, 5801 W 115th St., Leawood, $6 members, $8 others, 913-327-8044.
April 22
Johnson County Genealogical Society and Library Meeting: Using the National Archives in Genealogical Research, along with having extra skill building classes, 10 a.m., Johnson County Central Resource Library, 9875 West 87th., Overland Park, www.jcgsks.org.
Finance Day: The day will focus on three tracks: individuals seeking to grow personal wealth, business owners seeking to increase their business’s money stream, and students seeking assistance to pay for college. The event is presented by Guadalupe Centers and Hispanic Economic Development Corporation, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Guadalupe Centers, 5123 E. Truman Road, Kansas City, 816-221-3442.
April 23
Taking Tea with Shakespeare: Great tea and delectable treats with a presentation by the Heart of America Shakespeare Festival, space limited, reservations required, 2 p.m., Oak Room, Leawood Community Center, 4800 Town Center Drive, Leawood, $20, 913-663-9157.
April 26
Eighth annual A Celebration of Taste: Keynote speaker Gregory Q. Cheek, retired Army officer author and cancer survivor, chefs will prepare nutritious food from many restaurants such as Cinzetti’s, Longhorn Steak House, McGonigle’s, Seasons 52, 6-8 p.m., Richard and Anita Bloch Cancer Center, 2330 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Westwood, $20, 913-588-3630 or jmyer2@kumc.edu.
April 27
Overland Park Chamber After Hours: Enjoy an evening of networking, food and drinks, 5 to 7 p.m., Seasonal Concepts, 10430 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, 913-491-3600 or opcc@opchamber.org.
April 29
Art and Craft Spring Show Sale: Work by local artist, jewelry, sculptures, scarves, fine art prints, pottery, furniture and more, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Round Hill Neighborhood Clubhouse, 8932 Maple Circle, Overland Park, ELAND8693@mypacks.net.
Black and White Party: The Greater Kansas City Chapter of The Links Incorporated sponsor, light hors d’oeuvres, dancing, proceeds to benefit scholarship and community projects, 7 to 11 p.m., The American Jazz Museum, 1616 East 18th St., Kansas City, $50, angelstarc@aol.com.
May 6-7
Broadway Veteran Stars in One Woman Show: Jana Robbins fell in love with business at an early age and her passion for the stage, offering a mix of musical standards, May 6 at 7:30 p.m.; May 7 at 2 p.m., The White Theater, 5801 W 115th St., Leawood, 913-327-8054 or TheWhiteTheatre.org.
