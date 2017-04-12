Overland Park Farmers’ Market opens for season

For those tired of plucking produce from grocery store shelves, there’s good news.
The Overland Park Farmers’ Market will be open at 7 a.m. and ready for veggie lovers Saturday. Celebrate the 35th anniversary of The Overland Park Farmers Market with live music and other entertainment. Look for Easter eggs all around Downtown Overland Park for hidden prizes . The first 150 shoppers get a free reusable shopping bag.
This week, an Easter egg hunt will likely draw children and even adults. Keep your eyes out for prizes in the plastic eggs like candy, gift certificates and other prizes.
The market opens for regular hours Saturdays starting at 7 a.m. through the autumn.
“We have a lot of great vendors who are returning, so we’ll have high-quality produce that people expect,” said Kristina Stanley, recreation supervisor.
“What we see is the passion coming through for people buying local products, and getting to know the growers. Opening day is kind of like a family reunion.”
Farm-to-table food has been available at the market for 35 years. This time of year, you’re likely to find bedding plants, but you may also find some early greens and root veggies that are happy in the cooler climates. So think spinach now, but keep your eye out for kale, radicchio, cabbage and collards; radishes, turnips and carrots; peas, broccoli and onions — if not this weekend, then soon.
You’ll also be in right spot if you’re looking for baked goods, dairy, meats or specialty items.
The market is at 7950 Marty St. in downtown Overland Park.
Comments