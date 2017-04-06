Superintendent at Olathe North High to be inducted into Emporia State’s Hall of Honor

Olathe District staffer receives Hall of Honor recognition
Jessica Dain, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning at Olathe Northwest High School District, will be inducted into Emporia State University’s Alumni Hall of Honor in the department of health, physical education and recreation for her exemplary work in education.
Dain will be recognized at a luncheon on April 21 at the Memorial Union at Emporia State University.
Shawnee Mission East student earns top journalism award
A Shawnee Mission East senior has earned statewide recognition for her journalism skills. The Kansas Scholastic Press Association named Celia Hack Kansas Student Journalist of the Year.
Hack’s work will now be showcased for the National Student Journalist of the Year.
Hack is the editor of The Harbinger Online, the school’s student publication.
Eagle Scout rank
Brennan Schulte recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Schulte, a member of Troop 451 in the Iron Horse District of the Heart of America Council, received the honor March 11 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Shawnee.
Schulte, who has earned every rank in both Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, participated in the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten for his Eagle project, a program that provides free books to Starside Elementary School children and parents.
Traci Badalucco/Special to The Star
