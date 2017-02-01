Olathe’s recycling efforts keeping more out of landfill

Olathe’s curbside recycling program is picking up steam.
The city said in a news release that 44.6 percent of residential solid waste was diverted from the landfill last year and was recycled That’s up from 43.8 percent in 2015 and 41.1 percent in 2014.
The national average is 34 percent, the city said.
“Because of these numbers, we can keep our trash and recycling rates at a competitive rate for our residents,” said Mary Jaeger, the city’s public works director.
She said the recycling numbers were particularly strong given that Olathe added about 500 households to its waste-hauling system in 2016 “but generated 77.03 tons less residential trash” compared with 2015.
The city credited the environmental efforts to its recycling system, which permits most recyclable materials to be stored in the same container for curbside pick-up. The city also partners with Ripple Glass, the regional recycling service, for glass recycling at three area drop-off sites.
To support recycling efforts, the city last year also wrapped five of its solid waste vehicles with “did you know” facts on recycling.
