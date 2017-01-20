Olathe’s MLK celebration set for Sunday

Olathe’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration is set for Sunday at the Olathe Conference Center by Embassy Suites.
The free event, which was postponed on Jan. 15 because of bad weather, will run from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the center, located at 10401 S. Ridgeview Road.
Bob Kendrick, president of the Nego Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, will deliver the keynote address.
This year’s celebration, sponsored by the Olathe Human Relations Commission, will feature essays, visual arts and multi-media awards for local students representing nine Olathe middle schools and four high schools. The contest theme: “A Purpose Greater Than Myself.” Contest winners will receive cash prizes.
The event will also mark the debut of the MLK Celebration Choir, comprised of Olathe high school students and community members.
