Fairway City Hall to get permanent digs

After years of leasing office space in an office park, Fairway City Hall is set to have its own home in 2018.
On March 9 the city signed an agreement to buy a building at 5240 Belinder Road, former home to the Churchill retail store, said Mayor Jerry Wiley. The purchase price is about $1.4 million.
The city’s lease at its current home in Fairway Office Park expires at the end of 2017.
“We’re approaching $1 million (in lease payments) with nothing to show for it,” Wiley said. “The Churchill building was the best fit for the city.”
Fairway’s share of sales tax revenue from the construction of the new Johnson County courthouse will allow the city to pay for the new building while maintaining a “net zero effect” on the city budget, Wiley said.
The new City Hall sits just north of Rainy Day Books and south of the Fairway Police Department — City Hall’s former home.
Comments