Meadowbrook lots selling, but some construction costs rising

The Prairie Village City Council on Monday got a mixed bag report on development at the former Meadowbrook Golf and Country Club — residential lots are beginning to sell but some construction costs are rising.
Realtors with Reece & Nichols said public streets within the 130-acre project bounded by 91st and 95th streets and Roe and Nall avenues are completed. They said they’ve already gotten reservations for five of the development’s 53 single-family home lots and around 20 of the lots that will hold 70 two-unit villas, with construction on the villas expected to begin in the next few months.
“We’re amazed,” said Sharon Barry with Reece & Nichols. “Basically what we’ve been selling is raw land, dirt. As far as development projects, we are so far ahead of the game.”
They said most of the interest has been from people who either are moving locally or who have children or grandchildren in the area and want to move closer to them. They also disclosed prices for the upscale development — the twin villas are expected to range between $700,000 and $950,000 while the single-family homes will range from $950,000 to $2 million.
The development, which includes the 82-acre Meadowbrook Park that will be operated by the Johnson County Park & Recreation District, will also feature luxury apartments, a boutique hotel and a senior living facility. The company that originally planned to build the senior living facility has backed out, and the developers, VanTrust Real Estate, have yet to announce a replacement.
Council members are particularly interested in how quickly Meadowbrook builds out because they approved $19 million in tax-increment financing bonds last year to buy the park land from VanTrust. They plan to use future gains in property value among the senior living, hotel, apartments and residential areas to pay off the bonds over the next 20 years.
Later at Monday’s meeting, the council voted to increase a contract for construction inspection services at Meadowbrook by 38 percent to make up for delays.
The city agreed to pay Olsson Associates Inc. $179,995 last year to inspect the building of public streets and stormwater work on the site. Keith Bredehoeft, public works director, said the contract was supposed to end on Dec. 31, but delays last fall prevented some of the projects from being completed before construction ended for the winter. The inspection contract is now expected to extend until June.
To cover the additional time, the council voted unanimously to increase the contract by $68,137.
Several council members said they were concerned with having to increase the contract and said they wanted assurances they wouldn’t have to increase it further.
“Can we crack the whip in a prudent way to make sure there aren’t any other delays?” Councilman Eric Mikkelson asked.
Bredehoeft said the city and other contractors share the blame for some of the delays but that the added expense was necessary. He said he believed the construction could be completed by summer.
In other business, the council agreed to evenly split with the city of Overland Park the $200,000 cost to replace streetlights on 95th Street between Nall Avenue and Mission Road, and on Nall Avenue between 83rd Street and 95th Street. The projects are part of Overland Park’s effort to upgrade many older streetlights along major traffic arteries.
The project will install new light systems, LED light technology, new wiring, new poles and new streetlight controllers.
