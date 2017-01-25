Park officials consider ending ties with Roeland Park Aquatic Center

2:00 Sam Brownback calls federal KanCare review 'parting shots' Pause

1:41 Royals catcher Salvador Perez speaks at Yordano Ventura's funeral

3:26 Brooklyn Coons' death is still shrouded in secrecy

1:55 D.C. official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

0:36 Rep. Chris Corley suggests Confederate flag be replaced with a white flag of surrender

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

4:56 S.C. Rep. Chris Corley posts bond on domestic violence and gun charges

3:13 New details of S.C. lawmaker beating his wife revealed by prosecutor in court

1:53 911 call from domestic incident involving S.C. legislator Chris Corley