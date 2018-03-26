Olathe East’s Sydney Wilson headlines All-Sunflower League girls’ basketball team

Sydney Wilson, who led Olathe East within one game of a perfect season and a state championship, was recently selected the girls’ basketball player of the year for the Sunflower League.
Wilson, a 6-foot senior forward, averaged nearly 20 points and seven rebounds per game this season for the Hawks, who finished 24-1 overall and were undefeated until falling to Derby 50-35 in the Class 6A girls’ championship game March 10 in Wichita.
Wilson, who has signed to play at Missouri State, also made the All-Sunflower League first team, while teammate Makenna Winemiller was selected to the second team. Winemiller, a 5-6 junior guard, averaged almost 15 points per game this season.
Olathe East girls’ coach Clint Evans, who guided the Hawks to a school-record third consecutive state tournament appearance, was selected Sunflower League girls’ basketball coach of the year.
Olathe Northwest junior Sara Beth Gueldner, Shawnee Mission Northwest senior Jordann Nachbar, Lawrence senior E’Lease Stafford and Gardner Edgerton senior Skylar Washington rounded out the All-Sunflower League first-team.
Lawrence Free State’s Garrett Luinstra was the Sunflower League’s boys’ player of the year.
Luinstra, a 6-1 senior point guard, averaged 19 points per game and led the Firebirds to their first Class 6A boys’ final. He has accepted an offer to walk on next year at Kansas.
Joining Luinstra on the All-Sunflower League first team were SM North junior Jarrett Hensley, Olathe North junior Tymer Jackson, SM East junior Zane Meeks, and Olathe Northwest senior Luke Waters.
Free State coach Sam Stroh was selected as the Sunflower League boys’ coach of the year.
The league also picked tabbed Olathe East’s K.T. Raimey as its sophomore of the year and Olathe West’s Alston Mason as its freshman of the year.
All-Sunflower League girls’ basketball team
First team
Sara Beth Gueldner, 5-8, jr., Olathe Northwest; Jordann Nachbar, 5-10, sr., SM Northwest; E’Lease Stafford, 6-0, sr., Lawrence; Skylar Washington, 5-10, sr., Gardner Edgerton; Sydney Wilson, 6-0, sr., Olathe East.
Second team
Chisom Ajekwu, 6-3, jr., Lawrence; LeLe Love, 6-1, so., SM North; Leyanna McGinnis, 5-10, jr., Olathe North; Kierra Prim, 5-8, so., SM West; Makenna Winemiller, 5-6, jr., Olathe East.
Third team
Hannah Black, 5-11, jr., SM Northwest; Bailey Collar, 5-6, fr., Olathe West; Christen Curry, 5-6, sr., Olathe Northwest; Talima Harjo, 5-8, sr., Lawrence; Caroline Harshbarger, 5-7, jr., Olathe South; Caely Keston, 5-8, so., Lawrence Free State; Robyn MacDonald, 5-8, sr., SM South; Kynli Nelson, 5-7, sr., Gardner Edgerton; Cierra Robinson, 5-8, sr., Leavenworth; Dani Winslow, 6-0, so., Olathe South.
Honorable mention
Gardner Edgerton: Sofia Sermon, Taylor Carpenter.
Lawrence: Hannah Stewart.
Lawrence Free State: Shannon Clarke.
Leavenworth: Alyche Brown, McKinzie Brown, Alesha Jones.
Olathe East: Molly Kaemmer, Katie Gleason.
Olathe Northwest: Kaylie Kappelmann.
Olathe South: Izzy Pierce.
Olathe West: Anaiya Uhde, Ayiana Uhde.
SM East: Sarah Bingham, Jordan Yowell.
SM North: Kylie Dunn.
SM Northwest: D’asya Collier-Williams.
SM South: Karoline Shelton.
SM West: Khaliah Hines, Jheda Kennedy.
All-Sunflower League boys’ basketball team
First team
Jarrett Hensley, jr., SM North; Tymer Jackson, jr., Olathe North; Garrett Luinstra, sr., Lawrence Free State; Zane Meeks, jr., SM East; Luke Waters, sr., Olathe Northwest.
Second team
Brett Chapple, jr., Lawrence; Jackson Nicodemus, sr., Olathe Northwest; Jalan Robinson, sr., Lawrence Free State; Hunter Schneider, sr., SM South; Cameron Southern, sr., SM West.
Third team
Kelyn Bolton, sr., SM East; C.C. Ghilardi, sr., SM Northwest; Clarence King, jr., Lawrence; Kaleb Mackey, sr., Olathe East; Alston Mason, fr., Olathe West; Zach McDermott, sr., Lawrence Free State.
Honorable mention
Gardner Edgerton: Tyler Rollwagen.
Lawrence: Trey Quartlebaum, Anthony Selden.
Lawrence Free State: Reece White-Downing.
Leavenworth: Zach Thiel.
Olathe East: Luke Stuewe, K.T. Raimey.
Olathe North: Marcus Davis, Lukas Milner.
Olathe Northwest: Jack Parks.
Olathe South: Zach Toutges, Ryan Koval.
Olathe West: Cougar Downing, Dominic Messina.
SM East: Jack Schoemann, Noah Kurlbaum.
SM North: Zach Nelson.
SM Northwest: Verlee McCullough, Dale Talley.
SM South: Jake Potthoff, Mac Wissell, Evan Hickman.
SM West: Ring Ring, Eric Rhymes, Markell Hood.
