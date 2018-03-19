Bishop Miege’s Jeremiah Robinson-Earl selected as EKL boys’ MVP

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl of Bishop Miege was selected the most valuable player in the Eastern Kansas League after voting by coaches to determine the all-conference boys’ basketball team.
Robinson-Earl, a 6-foot-9 junior forward, led the Stags to a 22-3 record and its a straight Class 4A-Division I state championship this season. Robinson-Earl — the 15th-ranked prospect in the class of 2019 class, according to Rivals.com — averaged 21.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game this season.
Two-time reigning Class 6A state champion Blue Valley Northwest placed three on the first team.
Joe Pleasant, a 6-6 senior forward, was selected after averaging 15.1 points and 9.2 rebounds per game for the Huskies. He was joined on the first team by Parker Braun, a 6-9 senior, and his brother, Christian Braun, a 6-5 junior. The Braun brothers both averaged around 14 points per game.
Cooper Kaifes of Mill Valley, Siler Tschirhart of Blue Valley, Ezekial Lopes of Bishop Miege, and Miles Emery of Blue Valley North rounded out the All-EKL first team.
St. Thomas Aquinas’ Drew Nusbaum, BV Northwest’s Sam Ward, BV West’s Keaton Goodale, Miege’s Josh Earley, BV North’s Nick Orr, Mill Valley’s Keeshawn Mason, St. James Academy’s Jack Moellers and Blue Valley’s Jack Devaney were chosen for the second team.
Honorable mention were: Jeremiah Garrett and Spencer Jones, of Bishop Miege; Michael Jones and Jack Behrendt, of Blue Valley; Luke Adams, Shawn Hendershot, and Dylan Freberg, of BV North; Max Johnson and Jack Chapman, of BV Northwest; Christopher Miller and Nick Parker, of Blue Valley Southwest; O’mar Stanley and Spencer Bain, of BV West; Ike Valencia, of Mill Valley; David Hornung and Casey Worley, of St. James Academy; and Joe Rost, Jack Morrissey and Zach Genilo, of St. Thomas Aquinas.
All EKL Girls
St. Thomas Aquinas senior Sereena Weledji was selected as most valuable player of the Eastern Kansas League among the girls. Weledji led the Saints to the Class 5A girls championship this season.
Aquinas teammates Allison Thomas, a senior, and Alayna Townsell a junior, joined Weledji on the first eam.
Class 4A-Division I runner-up Bishop Miege also had three players make the first team — junior Johnnie Gonzalez along with freshmen Payton Verhulst and Faith Hawthorne.
Blue Valley West senior Brooke Lansford and Mill Valley senior Evan Zars rounded out the first team.
Selected to the second team were: Chloe Kuckelman, junior, Ellie Kuckelman, junior, and Kayley Cassaday, junior, Blue Valley North; Courtney Harms, junior, Bishop Miege; Claire Kaifes, junior, Mill Valley; Mary Goetz, senior, St. James Academy; and Catherine Szukalski, junior, Mill Valley.
The honorable mentions were: Fallon Russell, senior, Ashton Verhulst, sophomore, Jordynn Gonzalez, junior, of Bishop Miege; Katie Beth Jones, senior, and Macie Lawrence, senior, of Blue Valley; Lauren Cassaday, sophomore, and Lexy Farrington, sophomore, BV North; Bridget Harrison, senior, Kate Kaufman, senior, and Sarah Martin, senior, BV Northwest; Arielle Sargent, junior, Ashley Loeffelbein, junior, and Maddie Garretson, sophomore, of BV Southwest; Lauren Flowers, senior, and Mady Fancher, senior, BV West; Trinity Knapp, junior, and Presley Barton, junior, of Mill Valley; Torri Kempf, senior, and Claudia Russell senior, of St. James Academy; and Blythe Pearson, junior, and Molly Hartnett, sophomore, of St. Thomas Aquinas.
