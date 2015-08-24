Stacey Hatton: As time goes by, here’s walking with you, kid

3:16 Transit authority recognizes man who used cane to defend bus driver in attack Pause

1:14 File video: Lisa Irwin reported missing from home

0:31 New details emerge in KC triple shooting

2:48 Family marks five years since Baby Lisa disappeared

1:20 Kylr Yust's grandfather speaks after police search home

1:01 KU fans react to scrutiny surrounding team

1:08 Get to know Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch

6:00 MoDOT goes over the benefits of diverging diamond interchanges

0:53 Five things to know about National Signing Day