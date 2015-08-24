Stacey Hatton: As time goes by, here’s walking with you, kid

I’m sure this will come as a surprise to those who know my family, but I’m proud to announce that I’ve become a grandmother! Yes, I know my daughters are 8 and 9, but I’m thrilled about my new role.
When I was in college, my mother asked for grandkids to spoil. It might have been a tad early to request and perhaps she could have kept that desire to herself, but now I understand the draw.
My friends with older children have been sharing how wonderful it is to have grandchildren because you get to love them with all your heart, but return them when your pampering itch is scratched. (As in, when the whining and begging is so obnoxious you need to escape.)
My new grandson is perfect. He is sweet, loves to play outside without complaining, and when he sees me, he comes running with an unconditional look of love that can only come from a grandchild. It fills my heart every time.
My grandson, Teddy, is the cutest Yorkshire terrier. He’s the Toto to my Dorothy. The gold at the end of my rainbow.
Actually, did I mention he isn’t really mine? My friend mentioned her new dog loves to go for walks and a light went off in my blonde head that Teddy and I needed to become besties.
Before you contact me, I have not started a dog-walking business because I’m more of a cat person than dog gal. But my neighbor’s dog is a ray of sunshine when he bounces along the streets of my suburb. He has a pep in his step that makes me beam.
I’ve been looking for a walking partner for some time. Recently I mentioned that bikes and I have issues. OK, they hate me. But a nice walk in the morning gives me a boost of endorphins and my brain fog clears as well.
The first day of school for my girls wasn’t different than any other year. We had prepared the perfect school outfits that are only special that first day in order to memorialize the day in a file in my computer that may never be retrieved.
We took the annual cute backpack pictures, the “I love school” pose, the “I love my sister so I’m going to joyfully hug her even though we fought over hairbrushes just five minutes before” pose, and my favorite — the “make the goofiest pose you can.” My wonderful goofballs make this mother so proud!
My girls actually enjoy going to school: One loves to learn and the other is the school’s welcoming committee. Because of this, I haven’t shed a tear on Day One since I left my oldest that first day of kindergarten.
So when I walked them into school this year, I was only a bit shocked they ditched me in front of the school to join their friends. Every parent knows how important it is to let your children cut the cord and fly away toward independence. But it still stinks.
Leaving the building with tears welling in my eyes was a shock to me. Normally, I love the sound of silence. As a writer, these are the moments we cherish. But this year I felt lonely.
I missed being able to chat with my daughters. And instead of pining for another baby because I’m not crazy, I remembered Teddy.
Now I look forward to letting my children join their friends every morning; and when I feel like it, I pick up my new walking buddy and chat throughout the neighborhood. He never argues with me and I’m always right.
Teddy, I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship.
Stacey Hatton is a New York Times best-selling author, blogger, mother and that weird lady you see talking to herself in public. She can be reached at LaughingWithKids @yahoo.com or her blog, LaughingWithKids.com.
