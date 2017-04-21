Letters: Readers discuss Parkinson’s, Trump’s tax code and classroom technology

Boxing benefits
I can attest to the positive effects of the Rock Steady Boxing program for those who suffer from Parkinson’s disease, as covered in the 913 story “Boxing program helps those with Parkinson’s knock back symptoms.” (April 5, Page 14)
My husband participates in Rock Steady Boxing Overland Park at Title Boxing Club on 119th Street. This is the answer to my prayers: finding something my husband is excited about while helping him gain balance and flexibility.
The atmosphere at the Title Boxing Club is amazing. You are welcomed as family. Jason Campbell, general manager, and the other Rock Steady trainers volunteer their time to lead these classes with compassion and encouragement. The owners, Kim and Greg Conner, are so passionate about this program that they offer Rock Steady boxing classes, at no additional charge, with the purchase of an affordable monthly membership.
My husband has participated in many activities to slow his 10-year battle with Parkinson’s, but Rock Steady Boxing makes us feel we are now fighting back.
Carol Smith
Overland Park
Tax plan losers
In response to Sandi Weaver’s column “Will you win with Trump’s new tax code?” (913, April 12, Page 10) we certainly know who won’t win: the American people.
President Donald Trump’s tax plan would cost trillions, and most of that money would go to people like Trump himself.
According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, the average millionaire would receive a tax cut of $387,000 by 2025 under the president’s plan, while Americans earning between $40,000 and $50,000 per year would see their taxes drop by a mere $500.
Once again, Washington elites are pushing their failed “trickle-down” policies on a majority that is dying of thirst. And it’s not just about who gets the biggest cut. Tax cuts are not free.
Enacting Trump’s (or House Speaker Paul Ryan’s) tax plan would rob the U.S. Treasury of vital resources to repair our crumbling infrastructure, help children and families get out of poverty, and reduce the federal debt.
There is no question that our tax code needs reform. It’s too complicated, has too many loopholes and perpetuates income and wealth inequality. But if it’s a choice between doing nothing and the Trump plan, leave well enough alone.
Jos G. Linn
Grassroots Manager
U.S. Poverty Campaigns
Results
Kansas City
Tech obstacles
Having access to a laptop has enhanced my high school education, given me access to endless information and helped me be more productive. However, after recent changes to security protocols, my life would actually be easier with old-school pen and paper.
This new technology is causing my classmates, teachers and me countless headaches and unneeded stress. After our school unexpectedly changed its security company, we’ve had issues connecting to WiFi and getting to webpages needed for classes.
Every time we come to school and every time we go home, we must restart our laptops. Although this may not seem like the greatest inconvenience, obviously more time or money could have gone into programming computers that the entire district use. After restarting my laptop and unsuccessfully connecting to the internet, I resorted to using the hot spot on my phone to complete homework. Because of this, my family’s phone bill last month was outrageous from overages in our plan.
I’m unsure if these issues are due to a lack of funding or attention, but it needs to be known how much students are being affected so this can be improved as soon as possible.
Emily Transue
Lenexa
Climate change
As someone who believes that climate change is a moral issue, I’m greatly disappointed that the Trump administration has decided to roll back the Clean Power Plan issued by the Obama administration as an initial effort to reduce carbon emissions (March 29, 1A, “Trump signs order to roll back climate policy”)
The regulations were designed not only to help the United States assert global leadership in addressing climate, but they also would reduce pollutants that contribute to premature deaths and asthma attacks in children, especially in low-income communities of color where power plants are disproportionately located.
Burning of fossil fuels, such as coal, also produces greenhouse gases that warm the atmosphere around them. We are now seeing intensifying results: extreme tornadoes, rising oceans, floods, famine drought, wildfire and melting ice caps.
If we place a high value on life, human and non-human, we must take effective steps now to reverse the human efforts that intensify climate change. We must urge our legislators to recognize the urgency of addressing climate change and to work together to find solutions that leave a stable climate for future generations.
Sister Helen Mueting
Atchison
Health solution
Affordable health care does not have to be complicated. We need to analyze the success in other countries, and even the success of Mitt Romney’s plan from when he was governor of Massachusetts.
To give a nudge to our representatives in Congress, maybe they should make the final bill apply to them.
Jim Siress
Overland Park
