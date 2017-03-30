KU fans should not overlook the entire season

Loyal fan
Once again the KU basketball “fans” are criticizing Coach Self for letting us down and not bringing home a national championship.
So what? One game. KU lost Saturday night to the better team. The Ducks played incredible defense and we couldn’t get our shots to fall.
KU fans tend to overlook the season. We have won 13 conference regular season championships in a row. That is much more impressive than losing a game in the Elite Eight.
Bill Self is expected to get to the Final Four every year. Those are ridiculous expectations. So grow up fans and quit stomping your feet. You might get to buy a new t-shirt next year if the team with unrealistic expectations wins one for you.
Thank you to the KU players for a great season and to Bill Self who guides them there every year. Rock Chalk!
Mary Beth Fisher
Mission
Press freedom
To Sen. Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran and Rep. Kevin Yoder:
I am very concerned that the freedom of the press is threatened by the current administration’s reckless use of the phrase “fake news” for any information the president does not like.
The restrictions of access on certain well-established media outlets and journalists, as well as the lack of press briefings and low priority on filling news offices in the executive branch, present ill-founded and unnecessary limits on the public’s right to know about the operations of our government.
Please raise these important issues and ensure that these constitutional rights are upheld. Nothing less than our freedom is at stake.
Amy Harth
Overland Park
Loss of writer’s workshop
The discontinuation of writer’s workshop in Blue Valley North is more than just the loss of a class. It is the loss of a place where you can express who you are.
It is the loss of a place where there is no judgment, only love and encouragement. It is the loss of a place where fond memories and inspiration blossom. This class is by far the best class of the day, and the best class I have had in my entire four years of high school. I am devastated that this is the last year to have taken it, but I am extremely grateful that I can finish high school knowing I was a part of this wonderful class, with the best students and teacher I could have ever asked for.
I hope one day this class will be revived for future students, but until then, I hope everyone cherishes their time and continues writing from their hearts.
Anita Prasad
Overland Park
