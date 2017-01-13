Gift of time makes the perfect present

0:22 Kansas City Chiefs ran a fumble drill on Friday Pause

0:39 Marty Schottenheimer reflects on his time with the Chiefs

3:39 How the AFC West was won: Chiefs had talent, brains, guts and luck

1:30 Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill on becoming better man, citizen and father

2:53 Chiefs Daily with Terez Paylor: How to slow down the Steelers

5:21 Chiefs game plan: Terez A. Paylor previews the AFC Divisional playoff

6:40 Chiefs WR Jeremy Maclin on Sunday's playoff game

2:18 Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: Andy Reid addresses Jamaal Charles' injury update

0:28 Steelers' James Harrison on Chiefs: 'We played them this year? Didn't know'