Letters to the editor

No on Bannon
Recently, President-elect Donald Trump has named some members of his organization.
He appointed Steve Bannon as his chief strategist and senior counsel. Bannon is the former executive editor of the sexist, xenophobic, anti-Semitic website Breitbart News.
Since he was elected, Trump said he would be a president for all Americans, but choosing Bannon shows his divisive, hate-filled, and dangerous agenda.
They say you can judge a man by the company he keeps. There is no place in the White House for Bannon.
I strongly urge members of Congress to vehemently oppose his appointment.
Jane Tolivar
Leawood
GOP’s chance
Republicans, come January, you will have control of the House, Senate and White House. You have a chance to prove that you can govern.
During the entire campaign, everyone claimed they were a champion of the middle class that has been forgotten about and suffered the most. Members of Congress have stated that their very first act will be to repeal Obamacare.
I ask, what will happen to the millions of people who will lose their insurance? Instead, why not do the logical thing and keep the parts that are good and fix the parts that are bad?
You also claim that you will also repeal Dodd-Frank, a bill that was put in place after the recent financial crisis to prevent it from happening again. Do you really want to risk that again?
Will you now dust off all of the bills you refused to even vote on that would have helped repair our infrastructure and put people back to work? Will you actually enact tax cuts that benefit the middle class instead of those at the t op? If you are truly the champions of the struggling middle class as you claim, then enact legislation that actually helps the middle class.
Karen Lane
Shawnee
A watching public
An open letter to Yoder, Moran and Roberts:
During the election, Donald Trump engaged in bigoted rhetoric. A recording was also found of him bragging about sexually assaulting women.
After the election between Nov. 8 and 14, there were 437 incidents of intimidation according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. Blacks, other people of color, Muslims, immigrants, the LGBT community and women were targets.
Donald Trump legitimized this behavior. The Republican Party prides itself on christian values. This is definitely not christian.
The Republican Party is responsible for putting Donald Trump in the White House. Constituents in Kansas are concerned and will hold the Republican party accountable.
We expect you to denounce bigotry. We expect you to protect those who have been degraded by the hate spewed by Trump and his supporters. We expect you to keep Trump in line and prevent him from doing serious harm.
And it goes without saying, you will be expected to clean up any world messes he creates. We will be watching.
Mary Matzeder
Lenexa
Truman’s words
The election was tipped in favor of the president elect by the struggling middle class who have legitimate concerns. I have some bad news.
The first action of the new President of the United States was to celebrate in a Manhattan steakhouse where the cheapest item on the menu was a $35 hamburger.
Upon entering, he was greeting with cheers from his fellow one-percenters. He responded on video, “We'll get your taxes down — don't worry about it.”
Many are saying give him a chance. He may yet become presidential.
I say it is time to call a spade a spade: The NYPD and Secret Service are now protecting a transparent con artist who promised to drain the Washington, D.C., swamp.
Not only will he not do this — he is searching the US for the biggest alligators he can find to take up residence there.
To my critics I quote Harry Truman: “I never give the Republicans hell. I just tell the truth on them they think it's hell.”
Richard Bono
Lenexa
