Menopause and excessive heat mean summer hibernation

Every summer when the heat index crawls to excruciating heights, my brain heads toward summer hibernation. Like bears in wintertime, I find I’m escaping to the comforts of my own cave.
My air conditioned house is the only place where I have complete control over the thermostat and can be comfortable.
You kids are cold? Well, put your parka back on and climb under your electric blanket. Don’t even think about touching the air conditioning controls!
Extreme heat and menopause should never happen at the same time, but I have a plan to save us poor overheated souls. Like the geese that used to fly south every winter, I think women over the age of 50 should move to North Dakota until the “change” has passed.
Now don’t revoke my feminist card. I know this plan sounds sexist at first, but I assure you it is not. No one else other than us wise women could possibly understand menopause — not even young women.
This is not a race issue, nor a gender issue, but rather a small population of drenched-haired women, who require the ambient temperature to hover at 62 degrees.
In order to protect this population, we must allow like-minded women to always work indoors, to wear cotton or wicking fabric at all times, and to have an endless supply of paper towels to dry the dripping brow, even while resting quietly in a chair.
I imagine this North Dakota icebox paradise to be a prized northern community for weary perspirers. All inhabitants would fight to work at the local ice plant; and during their breaks, these soldiers of heat would surround the chilled water cooler, located conveniently beside an overworked ice machine.
The soggy, silver-haired co-workers bond would bond with each other, as they mutter, swear and sweat. It’s a new form of therapy for the stressed and flushed. Plus, this commonality increases their well-being, which in turn helps lower health insurance premiums.
Furthermore, there will be no judging, shaming or ridiculing those who choose to cool off by standing in front of an electric hand dryer which are conveniently placed in every hallway.
If you’ve been through the change, you know exactly what I’m talking about. The youth have no idea why we ancient American treasures do such things.
After years of personally researching hot flashes, I’ve determined there’s no way to avoid complaining about hot flashes. Trying to keep our complaints about menopause under wraps is pointless.
I’m sure even June Cleaver was hell on wheels mopping her brow, while screaming at the Beaver. Don’t you agree it’s no small coincidence that “Leave it to Beaver” stopped airing before the well-loved, all-American mother became menopausal?
I now can accurately assume it was because June had plans to move to North Dakota. Or maybe it was everyone’s favorite mom got pushy and demanded in her contract to place an industrial fan blowing on the TV studio’s set.
Stacey Hatton can be found dominating every fan in the vicinity. Misery loves company; so feel free to complain with her at www.laughingwithkids.com.
