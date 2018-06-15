Consider the high cost of pet ownership

The question, “How much is that doggy in the window?” is one that I’ve been hearing a lot lately.
The truth is that man’s best friend can also be one of man’s greatest expenses. While the rewards of pet ownership are great, it’s important to take into account your financial readiness to be a pet owner before you fall in love with a furry friend.
In addition to any adoption fees, many monthly and annual expenses need to be addressed. Pet expenses differ between species and breed, so a small cat may cost less than a big dog at the end of the day, but the budgetary items have some overlap, so I’m going to address a few surprise expenses for a healthy young pet.
But remember your family’s new addition could have unpredictable circumstances.
Care
Pet care includes the obvious expenses, like regular visits to the veterinarian, medication, flea/tick prevention, vaccinations and spaying or neutering surgery — and, of course, food. Care may also extend to obedience school or a trainer, doggie daycare for working pet parents, microchips or pet insurance and possibly grooming.
Accessories
Accessories have some overlap between pets — like toys, crates, beds and collars. You’ll likely to need a leash for a dog and a litter box and scratching post for a cat. All pets will need an identification tag in case they get separated from the home.
Home expenses
If you live in group housing or rent from a private landlord, you may need to pay an additional monthly “pet rent,” which can vary based on the species and size of the animal, as well as the type of home.
For homeowners, there are many types of fences and city ordinances to consider to keep your pet safe at home.
Incidentals
Potential expenses could range anywhere from injury to travel expenses — hotel fees or kenneling a pet while you’re away.
Overall, annual expenses can range as high as $1,000, which can add up to an average of about $15,000 throughout the course of a pet’s lifetime. While you’re making the emotional decision of owning a pet, remember to account for the financial piece, too.
Kat’s Money Corner is posted on Dollars & Sense every Tuesday. Kat Hnatyshyn, when not blogging or caring for her little ones, is a manager with CommunityAmerica Credit Union. For more financial chatter, visit http://communityamerica.com.
Comments