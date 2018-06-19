Start looking right and left, up and down, and the wonders you'll see

If my youngest son starts giving tours of our neighborhood, the most astounding part of the outing is going to be when he points out all the new houses that not only went up in just a day or two but were built so expertly around mature trees and big bushes that they seem like they’ve been standing for decades.
I try to tell him that those houses must have all been in our neighborhood for years before his mom and I ever showed up, but he doesn’t listen. If that’s true, he demands, how come he’s never noticed them before on any of our many walks?
Every one of those “new” houses is across the street from a more attractive one — a nondescript ranch across from an eye-catching mid-century modern, a beige split-level across from a bright two-story fronted with big showroom windows and a stone chimney.
When the more attractive house is on the left, we evidently never look right. It could be that half his neighborhood is a stranger to him. To me, too, if I’m being honest.
So he shook me into looking the other way more often.
The first thing he and I noticed is that even the less interesting houses have something worth paying attention to. The ranch, for one, is slung so close to the ground behind a long, low hedge that it looks like a spy peeking out from the bushes at us.
The big payoff came when the boy and I took our new curiosity to the park.
We have our favorites when it comes to the birds out there. The family of Canada geese we’ve been watching since the little ones hatched always get our attention, especially after Twitter realized that “cobra chicken” is a much better name for these hissing curmudgeons.
And we still check the high branches for a bald eagle we haven’t seen in a month.
The neighborhood starlings never seemed interesting before, but now that we weren’t distracted by the cobra chickens we realized what any birdwatcher could have told us: Those are the guys responsible for the trilling song that I somehow assumed was coming from flashier birds.
Even the brown-headed cowbirds — poor things saddled with a name custom-made to keep people from paying attention to them — turned out to have a striking, sharp call that’s worth a listen.
As my son and I pointed out these new sights and sounds to each other, we rounded a bend past an ugly corner of the park, the spot where most of the trash that falls into the lake ends up blowing to shore. It’s muddy and slimy and not at all worth noticing, not least because that’s precisely where looking up instead of down would reliably bring a bald eagle into view for a couple of weeks earlier this spring.
That morning we looked down.
First the boy thought we’d spotted a juvenile blue heron fishing from the muck.
But its bill was stout and black, not the yellow stiletto of the bird we were familiar with, and its plumage was far more intricately patterned. The guide where we learned that it was, in fact, a yellow-crowned night-heron said we were especially lucky to have looked down instead of up when we did because that bird is an uncommon sight around here.
Now I want to spread the word about looking where we don’t usually pay attention.
The other day I was talking to a guy who, for the first time ever, suddenly found himself having to make a little space in his life for someone whose politics are completely alien to him.
He’s left, and I don’t think he’d ever looked that far right before. But they're both smart, kind and deeply interesting people. I think they’ll both find a lot worth paying attention to.
Richard Espinoza is a former editor of the Johnson County Neighborhood News. You can reach him at respinozakc@yahoo.com.
