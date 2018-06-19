The glint of that trophy wears off quickly in real life

“Everyone gets a trophy! Well, not quite everyone; just the top 75 percent.” Such was the message at the middle school awards assembly.
For some time, awards have chapped my hide. To be totally self-aware, I can’t be pleased. Or at least, I haven’t been yet. If my kid doesn’t get an award, I’m mad. If my kid gets an award, well, I’m mad about that, too.
Back when I was a kid, only those on the very peak of the intellectual pyramid received awards. I can still name the chronic A honor rollers, brainiacs who adored Mr. Dresie, the brutally hard physics teacher who they still name as the best teacher they ever had. Those top performers went on to be engineers, college professors, analysts, etc.
Then society decided it was time to celebrate the rest of the kids. New sports leagues formed where nobody won, no score was kept, and everyone got a trophy. Kids were lavished with trophies, certificates and awards — just for showing up.
That didn’t go over well with everyone.
“That’s not real life!”
“They’ll never push themselves.”
“How will they ever learn to lose?”
“My kid is clearly the best. Where’s their recognition?”
Hence the next generation of kid-recognition, where awards go to those with adequate performance and up. To not get an award, you have to be truly sub-par. Show up and give three-quarters of an effort if you want your name printed in a calligraphy font.
At the awards ceremony, my son was recognized for two things — HR and CD. I read that initially as “Homeroom” and, um, what is “CD?” I soon found the key to understand that it was honor roll and a computer class — which, in his words was, “Um, PowerPoint and stuff.”
I’ve been on both sides of this coin. My son’s improvement to a 3.0 or higher GPA marked a huge improvement of study habits.
It was the first time he’s applied himself for a long enough period of time to earn an academic award. He once thought he was dumb, and suddenly realized that he’s not. What a wonderful lightbulb moment for him.
But he could have done better. Only one semester he worked his tail off for all A’s. His accomplishments are “pat on the back, let’s get an ice cream cone” good. Not “walk across the stage for an award” good.
At the school, expectations are pretty high, and the kids largely rise to the occasion. Nearly all the kids excelled in something — by either maintaining an acceptable GPA, or doing an excellent job with their Power Points. Awesome, kids! But do you really need an award for that?
See, we’ve been on the flip side of that coin. My chronically ill daughter missed enough school to hobble her academically, knocking her into the bottom 10 percent who did not get on the honor roll one year. So, she felt bad physically, tried hard, and then was mortified to be called out (by omission) as the bottom of the barrel.
We’ve created a trophy society for our kids that doesn’t translate into the real world. We don’t work for trophies, we work for money.
Bosses don’t hand out certificates. People aren’t paraded in front of their peers to be honored for their amazing PowerPoint presentations.
If there are recognitions, you can bet they go to the top 10 percent, and those people worked hard to achieve it.
A kid who requires recognition for doing a good job will sink fast. The most valuable trophy is one we award ourselves: finding personal satisfaction by doing well.
