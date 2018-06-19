Don't let gardening articles fool you. It's more grueling chore than delightful hobby

Gardening is scam, a hoax, a ruse, a wolf in sheep’s clothing because when one says, “They’ve been gardening all weekend” you’re led to believe that he or she has been engaging in the genteel pastime of light flower cultivation.
The reality is gardening is code for back-breaking physical labor.
I’m still recovering, days later, from my weekend of gardening. Even my fingers hurt and, for some reason, my scalp as well. It all started when I got my latest issue of “Southern Living” magazine and their “gardening” article inspired me to try some new things in my yard besides the basic watering and mowing of the grass.
Armed with a shopping list of plants and shrubs I needed to create a “transformed” yard I headed out ready to purchase the very best flora and fauna. My husband, I’m sure, sensing a disaster in the making, decided to tag along. He was very low key about my mission and encouraged me to just get a few things and then to “see how it goes.”
What a buzz kill. I was ready to load up on supplies and he’s in my ear telling me stop when I had only picked out two baby trees (or perhaps they bushes -- I’m still unclear about that) and some flowers. It was obvious that I had to get him home and then come back solo so my artistic spirit could soar.
After we unloaded the car, I thought to myself that it might be fun to plant the “mini trees” before I returned to the store to further my vision quest. It should be super easy.
All I had to do was dig up the old trees and then plop the new ones in. I even felt garden sassy as I told my husband in a very know-it-all voice that the “key to proper planting is to dig a $10 hole for a $5 tree.” (I totally stole that from an HGTV show, but I feel like I made it my own with a finger snap at the end of the sentence.”)
He looked unimpressed and wished me luck. I snorted. I wouldn’t need luck. What could go wrong digging in the dirt with a 20-year-old shovel in almost triple digit heat?
Here’s one thing the gardening magazines don’t tell you about: root-infested dirt. I could barely get my shovel to penetrate the ground because of a root system so complex and tenacious it was like trying to break up concrete. If the Titanic had been covered in this dirt, no iceberg would had been able to puncture its hull.
It didn’t matter what I did or what spear-like device I dragged from the garage, my process in digging out the tree was less than satisfactory. I was also experiencing major heat stroke, but I wasn’t going to give up. That tree would not win.
In order to cool off so I could keep working, I put ice in a baseball hat, soaked a bath towel in cold water and then wrapped that over my hat and around my neck. I looked like a mix between a deranged nun and Jabba the Hut.
When my daughter came home from work and saw me her sole comment was, “Mom, I think that’s a backyard-only look.”
Finally, after hours of digging, I liberated not one, but two trees. I was so exhausted I had no energy left to plant the new ones. There’s always next weekend or maybe the weekend after that or quite possibly never.
Reach Sherry Kuehl at snarkyinthesuburbs@ gmail.com, on Facebook at Snarky in the Suburbs, on Twitter at @snarkynsuburbs and snarkyinthesuburbs.com.
Comments