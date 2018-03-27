Slipping into something uncomfortable

There has been a shift. Little by little, the real stuff has been disappearing, only to be replaced by the unnatural.
This thing. It snuck into our closets. It has creeped and creeped, and it’s taking over our lives the way kudzu smothers trees in the Deep South. Tricking our eyes. Confusing our senses.
Sounds like a horror movie plot. Maybe it is, because there’s a good chance this…thing…is right now wrapped around your torso and running up and down your limbs, suffocating your pores.
I’d title this flick “Attack of the Polyester.” Because, check your inner tags, practically everything now polyester.
Or Lycra. Or Neoprene. Anything meltable.
I’ve been getting a strange feeling natural fibers like silks and wools are being snatched from our lives. They’ve been succumbing to the fabric I once strictly associated with Aunt Agnes’s polyester “slacks” or Greg Brady’s aerodynamic-collared shirts.
It took one of my pathetic quests for a dress to really open my eyes.
Shopping for a special occasion frock sounds straightforward, but not in my case. Being a half-foot taller than the average woman, I usually have to start hunting many months ahead. This means I’ve been fully immersed in roaming brick and mortar stores and ordering from websites. In other words, I’ve been facing the truth.
Last summer I was in a similar what-to-wear bind. But I didn’t have enough time to fully notice the invasion of the Polyesters. I wound up closet diving, where I rediscovered a timeless pure silk number I had grabbed on sale a while back. Apparently I bought it when the fashion industry still believed in worms, sheep and seeds.
Little did I know that finding an even more formal natural fiber dress (outside my time capsule closet) is currently as impossible as spotting Bigfoot gallivanting in a seersucker suit. Call me a fabric snob, but I feel like we’re all shrugging and passively agreeing to wear a woven form of Velveeta. Some of this stuff ain’t hangin’ right.
I got to the point where it bothered me to a floor pacing level, and I needed an answer. Then it hit me, duh. I have a friend who is a titan of the textile education industry. Patty Brown, President of ATEXINC and author of "Ready-to-wear Apparel Analysis" answered my inquiry, “Yo, what’s with the polyester?”
Patty gave me a fascinating overview I don’t have room for here. But in a nutshell she explained, “Polyester is cheaper than pretty much any other major fiber out there, cheaper than cotton, linen, wool or silk. These natural fibers require a lot of processing and the better grades, even of cotton, are quite costly in comparison.”
She added, “Polyester has come a LONG way, because it is considered ‘infinitely engineer-able’ to resemble any other fiber.
"The best polyesters are made in microfiber versions that even experts cannot tell from silk, and those end up being priced somewhat comparably, as you have been noticing.”
Ah ha! And that nugget crystalized one of the things irritating me most about this invasion. The polyester sticker shock. Well made, I get it. But sadly, some dresses I’ve stumbled upon during this ongoing quest are priced even above the silks of yore, yet are not up to fooling even me, the non-expert. There seems to be a bait and switch within quality levels of this man-made fabric.
Now that I’ve been schooled on its advantages and why it has slinked into my life, I know what to look for among the racks and racks of this ubiquitous Greg Brady fabric. I’m groovy with that.
But there’s still the hard-to-fit tall person issue, which forces me to polyesterize a Thoreau quote: I’m living a life of quiet dressperation.
