Nesting owls inspire a dad to reflect on joy of parenting

A couple down the street was up way too late working on their nursery yesterday, and they sure were getting an earful from neighbors who thought the whole thing was a lousy idea.
I couldn’t understand what the neighbors were shouting, they being a pair of crows and a blue jay making a ruckus around two great horned owls that were setting up a nest high in a tree a good half-hour after sunrise. It definitely wasn’t congratulations, though.
After reading up on the birds involved later, I think the owls had commandeered the crows’ nest and were bringing in sticks to reinforce it. But while I stood there watching them in my ignorance, the crows’ cawing sounded like cruel laughter.
The crows seemed like mean-spirited new parents telling the nesting owls they didn’t know what they were in for with little ones on the way in a few weeks.
Never miss a local story.
I'd have told the parents-to-be not to worry. Sure, if owl chicks are anything like human babies, the first little bit was going to be a rough slog of little sleep, inconvenient feedings and bouts of crying brought on by God only knows what.
But it gets so much better so soon that you forget about those first weeks completely enough to start thinking it’s a good idea to do it all over again.
It seems like it'll never happen, but eventually they really do start to sleep when you do. Then they let out their first laugh when you're playing with them. Before you know it, they're making up games and leading you into the strangest conversations.
And if those owls do decide to hatch a new brood once this spring's chicks fly off and the memory of newborn challenges starts to lose its sharp edges, there's the fun of seeing how different all the young ones turn out.
My two kids make their different personalities clear first thing in the morning, when the big one is likely to still be sleeping hours after his little brother has started his day.
The little one was up when I got home from the gym early this morning even though there was no school to get out of bed for. He was waiting for me to get back so he could keep me company while I took the dog on his long sniff around the neighborhood. That's usually my audiobook time, but the boy's conversations are always more interesting than anything I download.
Today was no exception.
We talked about exercise regimens, why the Flash would want wings over his ears and what dogs might be thinking as they drag their nose over the sidewalk.
When we started getting close to where I saw the nest being built yesterday, the conversation turned to the injuries local owls have inflicted on people passing by. Just run if it looks like a silent 747 is swooping down at your head, I told him. He brandished a stick he was carrying and pointed out that it would be a lot more fun to go back to school after spring break with a story about fighting off a big bird of prey.
I looked up and saw a dark, owlish shape in the hollow where the nest was as I started laying out all the reasons that going stick-to-talons against a flying machine of death was a bad idea.
The sun hadn't been up long yet. I hoped the owls were still awake, looking down on a dad and his little one passing by deep in conversation. Yeah, a nest of newborns is a headache, you two, but it turns into the best thing ever before you know it.
Richard Espinoza is a former editor of the Johnson County Neighborhood News. You can reach him at respinozakc@yahoo.com.
Comments